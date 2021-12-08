Eagles fall to Otero on the road Dec 8, 2021 7 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Xavier McCord scored 21 points as the Laramie County Community College men's basketball team lost 95-84 to Otero Junior College on Tuesday. Max Reyes and Jaedon Bradley both scored 20 points and Nolan Causwell chipped in with 10. "It was a great college basketball game with the best teams in our region," LCCC coach DeWayne Saulsberry said. "I'm not upset at at all. That's why you get into this – to play games like that."The Eagles (8-6) head to Western Nebraska for its their next contest Dec. 14. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys’ undefeated start awakens Arena-Auditorium Wyoming to face Kent State in Potato Bowl Sustained success has changed saddle bronc rider Brody Cress' expectations Garcia looks to capture another national title UW assistant Pete Kaligis accepts job at Washington State Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists