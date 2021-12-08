Laramie County Community College LCCC logo blue

CHEYENNE – Xavier McCord scored 21 points as the Laramie County Community College men's basketball team lost 95-84 to Otero Junior College on Tuesday. 

Max Reyes and Jaedon Bradley both scored 20 points and Nolan Causwell chipped in with 10. 

"It was a great college basketball game with the best teams in our region," LCCC coach DeWayne Saulsberry said. "I'm not upset at at all. That's why you get into this – to play games like that."

The Eagles (8-6) head to Western Nebraska for its their next contest Dec. 14. 

