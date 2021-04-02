CHEYENNE – In its first game since Nov. 20, 2019, the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team continued its winning ways.
The No. 4-ranked Eagles defeated Western Wyoming Community College 3-1 on Thursday afternoon to get the Nate Ulness era off on the right track.
“For our first game back on grass at home, it’s always nice to win 3-1,” said Ulness, who is in his first season as head coach. “I thought the girls worked hard. There’s definitely things we need to improve on on our side to just be a little bit more lethal and dynamic both on the attack and on the defense, but overall (I’m) happy with our group and the effort that they put in.”
There was some rust that came with the long layoff, and the team wasn’t necessarily content with the way it performed. But a win is a win, and the rust is starting to come off.
“I’m glad we won. That shows what type of team we are,” sophomore Lauren Amerena said. “We can play ugly, and we might not be happy with our performance, but we got a 3-1 win, so imagine what we can do if we do play well and we have a pretty match.”
After Western Wyoming (0-1) managed to get a couple of looks at the net in the early minutes, freshman and Cheyenne Central product Ainsley Basich gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute after she received a crossing pass from sophomore Beyonce Robinson and found the back of the net.
Neither team could find much offensive rhythm for the remainder of the half, while each goalkeeper finished with four saves apiece in the first frame.
Just two minutes into the second half, Amerena lined up from close to 25 yards out and drilled a shot that went right over the outstretched arms of Mustang goalie Rachel Hicks.
“I know I have the ability to shoot from 20 yards, 30 yards out, so I just thought, ‘I’d better shoot this,’” Amerena said. “You know, you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”
Twelve minutes later, WWCC freshman Brynn Soelberg gathered a loose ball in front of the net that came from a Vanessa De Leon corner kick. Soelberg managed to get WWCC on the board with a header, and the Mustangs were only trailing 2-1.
Nicole Peden gave the visiting team another solid look with an opportunity to knot the score. Her shot sailed just over the top crossbar.
In the 78th, a foul was called on the Mustangs, and LCCC freshman Jenaya Brown lined up for a free kick from near the same distance as Amerena’s goal. Brown nailed it to increase the Eagles lead back to two and to ultimately seal the game.
It was refreshing for LCCC (1-0) to experience some unfamiliar competition and start its journey during this unusual spring season.
“We’ve been training 10 weeks without games, so getting into someone else pressuring you and seeing what our looks are like was good,” Ulness said. “As we get going, we’re going to improve quickly, I know that. It’s just playing games and getting after it.
“We’re very happy with our group today. It was a good win and a good way to start the season.”
LCCC 3, WESTERN WYOMING 1
Halftime: LCCC 1-0
Goals: LCCC, Basich (Robinson), 20. LCCC, Amerena (Brown), 47. WWC, Soelberg, 59. LCCC, Brown, 78. Shots: WWC 12, LCCC 14. Shots on goal: WWC 5, LCCC 10. Saves: WWC 7 (Hicks), LCCC 4, (Sitzler). Corner kicks: WWC 2, LCCC 5. Offsides: WWC 2, LCCC 2. Fouls: WWC 5, LCCC 8.