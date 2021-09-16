Laramie County Community College LCCC logo blue

CHEYENNE – A pair of second half goals lifted the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team to a win over Northeastern Junior College 2-1 on Wednesday in Sterling, Colorado.

Louis Castillo tallied a goal in the 63rd minute, and Omar Castruita netted a goal in the 66th. Castruita also assisted on Castillo's goal. Northeastern’s lone score came in the 75th from Sam Wright.

The Eagles (7-1) outshot NJC 15-7. They host Trinidad State College at 1 p.m. Friday.

LCCC 2, NJC 1

Halftime: 0-0

Goals: LCCC, Castillo (Castruita), 63. LCCC, Castruita (unassisted), 66. NJC, Wright (unassisted), 75.

Shots: NJC 7, LCCC 15. Shots on goal: NJC 4, LCCC 6. Saves: NJC 3 (Arimus); LCCC 4 (Domyan).

Corner kicks: LCCC 4, NJC 6. Fouls: NJC 18, LCCC 13. Yellow cards: NJC 3 (Viebrantz-Zavatini, 56. Porras, 63. Team, 82); LCCC 2 (Gonzalez, 67. Naite, 68.)

