Eagles outlast Northeastern on the road Sep 16, 2021 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – A pair of second half goals lifted the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team to a win over Northeastern Junior College 2-1 on Wednesday in Sterling, Colorado.Louis Castillo tallied a goal in the 63rd minute, and Omar Castruita netted a goal in the 66th. Castruita also assisted on Castillo's goal. Northeastern’s lone score came in the 75th from Sam Wright.The Eagles (7-1) outshot NJC 15-7. They host Trinidad State College at 1 p.m. Friday.LCCC 2, NJC 1Halftime: 0-0Goals: LCCC, Castillo (Castruita), 63. LCCC, Castruita (unassisted), 66. NJC, Wright (unassisted), 75.Shots: NJC 7, LCCC 15. Shots on goal: NJC 4, LCCC 6. Saves: NJC 3 (Arimus); LCCC 4 (Domyan).Corner kicks: LCCC 4, NJC 6. Fouls: NJC 18, LCCC 13. Yellow cards: NJC 3 (Viebrantz-Zavatini, 56. Porras, 63. Team, 82); LCCC 2 (Gonzalez, 67. Naite, 68.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Laramie County Community College Northeastern Junior College Omar Castruita Sport Football Louis Castillo Goal Soccer Team Sam Wright Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Wyoming holds off NIU despite fourth-quarter collapse Kirkbride emerges for Broncs POKES IN THE PROS: Six UW alums start NFL season openers Late offense, run game helps East prevail over Campbell County Wyoming at Northern Illinois: Tale of the Tape Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists