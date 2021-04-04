CHEYENNE — A goal in the 89th minute from Noe Ortiz-Pena helped the second-ranked Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team grab a 1-1 tie with No. 17 Hill College on Saturday.
Hill’s lone goal came from Arturo Barrera in the 51st.
LCCC finished with 18 shots and Hill had 13.
LCCC 1, HILL 1
Goals: HC, Barrera, 51. LCCC, Ortiz-Pena, 89. Shots: Hill 13, LCCC 18. Shots on goal: HC 2, LCCC 2. Saves: HC 3 (Rivera), LCCC 4 (Domyan). Corner kicks: HC 1, LCCC 6. Offsides: HC 0, LCCC 6. Fouls: HC 16, LCCC 14. Yellow cards: Hill, (Onwuka 49, Dobbs 14, Castillo 55, Tozy 68, Romero 82, Nwokonko 89, Kollie 106). LCCC, (Naite 62, Jimenez-Flores 106). Red cards: Hill, (Onwuka 107).