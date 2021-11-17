CHEYENNE – Early pressure and three quick first half goals gave the Coffeyville Community College men’s soccer team the separation it needed against Laramie County Community College on Tuesday.

The tenth-seeded Ravens rode those three scores to a 3-2 victory over the sixth-seeded Eagles during the second day of pool play at the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament in Tyler, Texas.

In the 16th minute, an attack from CCC’s Richie Bailey was broken up by Noah Espino-Kennedy, resulting in a corner kick. The Ravens took advantage of the lone corner kick of the contest when Antonio Podstawski rebounded a deflected shot and buried in the left side of the net. That was the first of three scores in less than three minutes and was the first goal the Eagles had given up since Oct. 6.

Two minutes, 7 seconds later, Jack Greenwood slipped behind the LCCC back line where the ball found him. Unchallenged, he fired it in the top right corner of the frame. Greenwood gave the Ravens the 3-0 lead with his second goal 24 seconds later when he was fed a pass from Daniel Gomes and found himself one-on-one with Eagles goalie Declan Domyan.

“I think the first one shocked us and our defenders put their heads down after that,” Eagles coach Vince Gibson said. “We had two or three chances and if we put those chances away it might have been different. … But we came out flat and weren’t communicating.”

Jared Ramos saw LCCC’s best opportunity of the first half late but was stopped by CCC goalie Cuba Grant. That was the only shot LCCC could muster in the first 45 minutes of play.

One of those quality looks Gibson mentioned came in the 65th from Omar Castruita. The Eagles midfielder was in front of the net and shot, but it was blocked by Grant. Another opportunity presented itself in the 74th when Noe Ortiz-Pena rebounded a blocked shot and had an open look at the in front of the goal, but sailed it high.

“He’s still shaking his head at that,” Gibson said.

LCCC finally got on the board in the 80th with a Carlos Vargas penalty kick. Grant laid out the same direction of Vargas’ quick, but it was a laser into the bottom right corner.

Daniel Barajas netted the Eagles’ second goal of the game when he gathered a long, well-placed pass from Castruita with the inside of his right and scored all in one motion. But with just over three-and-a-half minutes to play, the Eagles’ comeback bid fell short. LCCC dominated the second half, outshooting the Ravens 17-0.

“We tried to play our game (in the second half),” Gibson said. “Our guys weren’t attacking, they weren’t penetrating and we weren’t getting guys in the box. We decided we need to play our game and attack and do what we did best and that’s what allowed us to dominate in that second half.”

The Eagles (15-2-1) can still make the semifinals with at least a 3-0 win over No. 3 Iowa Western today in both teams’ second game of pool play. Iowa Western defeated CCC 6-2 on Monday. The teams kickoff at 2 p.m and can be streamed on the NJCAA network.

“I’m going to take blame for it because we have such a long layoff from the Regional Tournament and didn’t have that extra game to keep us going and stay game ready while other teams were playing in between these weeks,” Gibson said. “It’s kind of like a catch 22 because we can rest and nobody gets injured or we that need a game to wake us up, and I think (Tuesday’s) game woke us up.”

COFFEYVILLE 3, LCCC 2

Halftime : 3-0

Goals: CCC, Podstawski (unassisted), 16. CCC, Greenwood, 18. CCC, Greenwood (Gomes), 18. LCCC, Vargas (penalty kick), 80. LCCC, Barajas, 86.

Shots: CCC 4, LCCC 17. Shots on goal: CCC 3, LCCC 13. Saves: CCC 11 (Grant), LCCC 0 (Domyan).

Corner kicks: CCC 1, LCCC 0. Fouls: CCC 1, LCCC 0. Offsides: CCC 0, LCCC 0. Yellow cards: CCC 3 (Thompson, 23. Greenwood, 51. Mihaylov, 89); LCCC 4 (Lopez, 51. Naite, 61, Nunez, 77. Castruita, 85). Red cards: LCCC 1 (Espino-Kennedy 82).