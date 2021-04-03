CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team came out on the attack Friday afternoon against Hill College.
In the first 20 minutes of the game, the Golden Eagles had five total shots. One of those shots included a goal from Noe Ortiz-Pena in the ninth minute. That was the only goal scored, and it helped propel the Eagles to a 1-0 season-opening victory.
“We were definitely rusty; we all felt it,” sophomore Manny Tapia said. “But, there are certain things we can control, which is our attitude and our intensity, and I felt like we did that.
“For our first game back, it was pretty good.”
Sophomore midfielder Carlos Vargas was given a free kick in the seventh minute, and that sailed just high. LCCC (1-0) wasn’t hesitant to continue its attack, leading to Tapia intercepting a pass and setting up Ortiz-Pena for the score.
Just seven minutes later, Vargas was threatening to score and was fouled on the attack. He was awarded a penalty kick that was heading toward the upper left corner and was blocked by Rebel goalie Jeus Rivera. Vargas secured the rebound, ripped another shot, and that bounced off the crossbar.
Following that sequence, the Eagles’ offense mellowed out.
“We told ourselves we were going to take it to them early, and I think after that goal came, we just kind of relaxed, and that’s what shouldn’t have happened,” Eagles coach Vince Gibson said. “It should be step on the gas and keep going. Even the penalty kick, they thought that was going to go in, and it didn’t … our guys, attacking wise, took a step back. ”
The second shot of the game from Hill College came with just under two minutes to play in the first half. The Rebels finished with a mere six total shots, and only one of those was a shot on goal.
LCCC’s offense includes a lot of firepower, but Friday’s win could easily be attributed to its defensive performance.
“(Our) defense looked good, pressuring looked good, but what I thought didn’t look good was when we won the ball and got that middle third, our passes were a little too direct, and they should be at an angle,” Gibson said. “Our runs should be direct, and they should be at an angle. … It’s an ugly win, but we’ll take it.”
Hill sophomore Callum Dobbs had a decent look at tying the game with a free kick in the 83rd, but it just cleared the top of the net. Dobbs had an even better look with 3 minutes, 53 seconds remaining on the clock, with only LCCC goalie Declan Domyan in between him and a shot at extra minutes. Again, Dobbs sailed it high, and the Eagles pulled out the win.
It wasn’t the cleanest game the team has seen, but that’s to be expected with it being the first real game in 17 months. That didn’t alter the team’s chemistry, however.
“We’re a family, and we work together,” Tapia said. “Not everything is going to be perfect yet, but we’re always going to be working together.”
Vargas and Ortiz-Pena both finished with five shots and two shots on goal. Tapia tallied three shots and an assist.
The two teams take the field again at 1 p.m. today.
LCCC 1, HILL 0
Halftime: 1-0
Goals: LCCC, Ortiz-Pena (Tapia), 9. Shots: Hill 5, LCCC 18. Shots on goal: Hill 1, LCCC 8. Saves: Hill 7 (Rivera), LCCC 1 (Domyan). Corner kicks: Hill 0, LCCC 4. Offsides: Hill 4, LCCC 6. Hill 16, LCCC 12. Yellow cards: Hill (Rivera, 34), LCCC (Ortiz-Pena, 39).