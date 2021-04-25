CHEYENNE — Freshman Erika Scivally netted two goals to help the Laramie County College women’s soccer team pick up a 2-0 win over Trinidad State Junior College on Saturday.
Freshman Ainsley Basich assisted on both goals, finding Scivally on a through balls.
Trinidad State outshot the Golden Eagles 12-6.
LCCC 2, TRINDAD 0
Goals: LCCC, Scivally (Basich), 7. LCCC, Scivally (Basich), 10.
Shots: LCCC 6, TSJC 12. Shots on goal: LCCC 6, TSJC 7. Saves: LCCC 7 (Sitzler), TSJC 4 (Isom).
Corner kicks: LCCC 2, TSJC 11. Fouls: LCCC 3, TSJC 5. Offsides: LCCC 3, TSJC 2.