CHEYENNE — Eight members of the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team were awarded Region IX postseason honors Thursday.
Sophomore forwards Lauren Amerena and Grace Roswadovski were named first-team all-region. Amerenea finished with a team-high 12 goals on the season. Freshmen midfielders Ainsley Basich and Jenaya Brown were also tabbed first-team all-region.
The first-team honors were awarded to sophomore defender Eli Olsen and freshman defender Sam Murray. Murray was also named Region IX freshman of the year.
Sophomore forwards Jessica Lemmon and Ellie MacKendrick tabbed second team all-region honors.
LCCC finished the season 14-2 and appeared at the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament after winning the Region IX title.