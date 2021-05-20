CHEYENNE – Eli Olsen had her choice of sports to play in college.
She was an All-Class 3A pick in volleyball, basketball and soccer during her senior year at Buffalo High. Olsen earned four first team all-state soccer nods during her high school career.
She could have been a standout in the front row on the volleyball court or a force in the paint on the basketball court in college. Instead, Olsen chose to hit the soccer field with Laramie County Community College.
“It was a tough choice, but I thought I had the potential to go farther in soccer,” Olsen said.
She was right. Soccer has taken Olsen to the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament, helped her earn honorable mention All-Region IX accolades and a third team all-academic nod from the NJCAA. She has helped the Golden Eagles post an 11-1 record and climb to No. 5 in the most recent NJCAA poll this season.
This fall, Olsen will suit up for NCAA Division I Charleston Southern University.
LCCC hosts Northeastern Junior College in the Region IX semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday.
Olsen – a 5-foot-11 sophomore center back – has started 26 of the 27 matches she has played in at LCCC.
She was a center midfielder during her freshman and sophomore seasons at Buffalo. Olsen moved to center back as an upperclassman.
“We didn’t have a ton of girls with soccer experience before high school, so our coach’s philosophy was to have his three strongest players playing in the middle at all three levels of the formation,” Olsen said.
Olsen has been a leader on the defense since the day she arrived on campus, sophomore forward Lauren Amerena said.
“She is confident, she believes in herself, and she believes in us,” she said. “She runs the show back there. She encourages us, and we encourage her.
“I trust her with my life. I love playing with her, and I’m going to miss playing with her.”
First-year LCCC coach Nate Ulness saw Olsen’s impact on the game during his final season at Gillette College. The teams split those meetings, with the Eagles picking up a 4-1 win early in the season and Gillette picking up a 1-0 win in the Region IX final.
Ulness describes Olsen as hard-nosed and the epitome of “Wyoming tough.”
“She isn’t afraid to stick her head in there and win the ball out of the air,” he said. “She isn’t afraid to go into a hard tackle or throw a shoulder into somebody.
“She runs the back line, helps us maintain our composure, move the ball side-to-side and win the 50-50 balls. She is what every coach wants out of a center back.”
Olsen has scored just one goal during her two seasons at LCCC. She has yet to register an assist, but she often makes the pass that sets up the goal.
“If we make eye contact, I get on my horse and start going because (Olsen) is going to play a long ball over the defense to me,” Amerena said. “She has a really strong leg and is accurate. We have a good connection.”
As good as Olsen has been, she wants to make it clear she isn’t the only reason LCCC has surrendered just five goals this season.
“I love playing college soccer. I have more people I can rely on,” she said. “I did a little bit of everything in high school. Here, I play my position and do my role and everyone else plays their positions. I don’t feel like I have to do the work of six people.”