Fernando Perez guided the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team to a 7-7-2 record and runner-up finish in the Region IX tournament during his season as the Golden Eagles’ interim head coach. The school hired Perez full-time in December.
CHEYENNE — Laramie County Community College men’s soccer coach Fernando Perez admits to entering fall practice with a decidedly different feeling last week.
There’s a comfort brought on by having a season of leading the program under his belt. Having the interim tag removed from his title also helps.
“I was on edge all last year because I wanted to give the team 100% as a coach and prove I could do this job,” Perez said. “I didn’t want to fail. My thing was, ‘Hey, let’s go out there and be successful.’ I wasn’t really at ease until they told me I had the job because that’s who I am.”
Getting the full-time job hasn’t completely relaxed Perez. That’s also not in his nature. He said he feels an obligation to give his all to the post and the players he’s charged with leading.
“I’m still kind of on edge because of who I am as a person,” Perez said. “I want to give these guys 100%, help them improve and improve the program and add more to it to show the school they made the right choice.”
Perez guided the Golden Eagles to a 7-7-2 record and a runner-up finish in the Region IX tournament. His inaugural season at the helm taught him a lot, including what did and didn’t work for him as a coach.
“I figured out who I am, I figured out my style as a coach, and now I can run with it,” Perez said. “I’ll adapt to the teams I have in any given season, but I know who I am and that I can’t be someone else.”
Perez — who is an LCCC alum himself — has gotten used to arriving on campus early and getting home after dark. It’s a schedule that has kept him from accomplishing tasks as simple as regularly mowing his lawn.
But it’s a schedule Perez feels compelled to keep because of how much he asks from his players. He wants the Eagles to excel on the field, in the classroom and be leaders on campus.
He knows it’s an almost impossible standard, but he knows his players can achieve great things, even if they only get near that goal.
“He brings the best out of us,” said sophomore Cesar Morales-Mendoza, who started three of the 14 matches he played in last fall.
Morales-Mendoza is one of four returning sophomores from last season’s squad. In addition to freshmen, Perez also brought in a few transfers.
“I’m excited about this group because the players are already creating a good team culture,” Perez said. “We’ve always had a good team culture here, but these sophomores understand they just have to put their heads down and get to work.
“That’s rubbing off on the other guys who are coming in. Those are the kinds of guys I try to recruit.”
LCCC’s rosters have traditionally been heavy on Colorado talent. That is no different this fall, but there is a better variety of states, Morales-Mendoza said.
“More variety can bring the team a little closer and create and even deeper bond,” he said. “I’m excited to see how we call blend together, and to get out on the field with all these boys and see what we can do.”
