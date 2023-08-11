wte-20221222-spts-FernandoPerez.JPG (copy)

Fernando Perez guided the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team to a 7-7-2 record and runner-up finish in the Region IX tournament during his season as the Golden Eagles’ interim head coach. The school hired Perez full-time in December.

 Michael Smith/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE — Laramie County Community College men’s soccer coach Fernando Perez admits to entering fall practice with a decidedly different feeling last week.

There’s a comfort brought on by having a season of leading the program under his belt. Having the interim tag removed from his title also helps.


