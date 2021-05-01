CHEYENNE — Sophomore Grace Roswadovski scored one goal and assisted on another as the No.3-ranked Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team defeated visiting Northeastern Junior College 2-0 on Friday.
Roswadovski scored in the 14th and assisted to Ainsley Basich for the finish in the 41st.
The Golden Eagles host Northwestern at noon today. Northeastern’s statistics were unavailable.
LCCC 2, NORTHEASTERN 0
Halftime: 2-0
Goals: LCCC, Roswadowski, 14. LCCC, Basich (Roswadowski), 41.
Shots: LCCC 12. Shots on goal: LCCC 15. Saves: LCCC 1 (Sitzler).
Corner kicks: LCCC 5. Fouls: LCCC 7. Offsides: LCCC 0.