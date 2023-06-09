CHEYENNE — Griffin Koester’s first year riding bulls in the United States was eye-opening.
“The amount I learned has been so great. I’ve improved quite a bit since coming down here,” said Koester, who hails from Rocky Ford, Alberta, Canada. “Last summer, I was struggling a little bit with riding into my hand and getting over the front end.
“By the end of this season, I was really riding a lot better into my hand and really getting over the front like I should be.”
Koester will put that improvement to the test when he competes at the College National Finals Rodeo starting Sunday afternoon at the Wyoming Center in Casper. Koester will also be up during slack Tuesday morning, and in the main performance Tuesday night.
Koester advanced to the CNFR by placing second in the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings behind Laramie County Community College teammate and fellow Canadian Dixon Tattrie.
“It’s nice having someone else on your team going with you,” Koester said of Tattrie. “Being a team at practice, you can help each other out and tell each other what was working for you and what wasn’t. It’s always nice to have someone else help you along at the rodeos, watch the video and help you figure out what you need to work on.”
Koester overcame his struggles by spending countless hours on the powered drop barrel and endless chats with coach Seth Glause. He learned how to get into prime riding position.
“I found a couple tricks riding that Buckrite that really helped me out,” Koester said. “Talking to Seth, he told me I needed to get better at working out. That also helped a lot. I also got onto more bulls that went into my hand, so everything kind of clicked.”
Koester placed second at Central Wyoming College in Riverton with an aggregate score of 132 points on two rides. That put him fourth in the CRMR heading into the spring.
“I was sitting in a pretty good spot after the fall, but I knew I had to start riding some more bulls because those other guys weren’t going to let up for me,” Koester said.
In Gillette, Koester posted a 67 to place second at a rodeo that only saw three qualified rides.
He won at Colorado State’s Skyline Stampede with an aggregate score of 108 points. Koester was the only cowboy to record a score at that rodeo.
“He tries his butt off every time and occasionally makes some moves that are a little too big,” Glause said. “That cost him points, but he really came into his own during the spring and made big rides when he needed to.”
Koester has been back in Canada since the school year ended, getting on as many bulls as he can and working on the family farm.
LCCC having two stellar Canadian bull riders like Koester and Tattrie can be traced back, in part, to Stefan Tonita, who qualified for the 2021 and ’22 CNFR’s while wearing an LCCC vest. Koester sought Tonita out for advice after having a few friends sell him on LCCC.
“He said he had a great experience here, and learned a lot,” Koester said. “That’s all I needed to hear.”
The Golden Eagles have another Canadian bull rider slated to join the squad this fall.
“Stefan having the success he did was huge for our program,” Glause said. “Having our name out there as a place you can be successful and having our students give us good recommendations is important.
“I’m thankful for that, and I’m thankful we have these boys going to the CNFR.”
