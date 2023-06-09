CHEYENNE — Griffin Koester’s first year riding bulls in the United States was eye-opening.

“The amount I learned has been so great. I’ve improved quite a bit since coming down here,” said Koester, who hails from Rocky Ford, Alberta, Canada. “Last summer, I was struggling a little bit with riding into my hand and getting over the front end.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus