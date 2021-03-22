CHEYENNE – Freshman guard Lucia Fleta scored a career-high 21 points to help the Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team overcome a 14-point halftime deficit for a 74-61 victory Sunday morning in Cheyenne.
Fleta also dished out four assists and snared four steals while going 9 for 12 from the free-throw line.
Sophomore guard Sam Hester chipped in with 15 points to help LCCC (9-7 overall, 3-3 Region IX North) outscore the Trappers 46-19 in the second half. Sophomore Anna Terron added 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Sophomore Kaysen Hobbs came off the bench to post 15 pints and nine rebounds. Sophomore forward Abby Garreaud pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds to go with six points.
The Eagles play at Western Wyoming at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Rock Springs.