CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College had four volleyball players voted onto the All-Region IX North team over the weekend.
Sophomores Shelby Veenstra, Kalme Moncavo and Kyla Childers and freshman Rigan McInerney all earned the distinction.
Veenstra, a setter, dished out 892 assists across 25 matches to help the Golden Eagles go 13-12 on the season. She also posted 200 digs.
Childers paced LCCC with 279 kills. That total also ranked fourth-best in the Region IX North.
Moncavo had 205 kills and 10 solo blocks. McInerney finished with 271 kills and 252 digs. Her kills total ranked fifth in the North.