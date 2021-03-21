CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team was tentative on the offensive end to start Saturday afternoon’s matchup with No. 4-ranked Casper College.
The Golden Eagles were settling for outside shots and mid-range jumpers, instead of attacking the basket early, and found themselves down by 17 points.
Interim coach Danielle Rinaldo had a simple message between quarters.
“I told them we were playing scared again,” Rinaldo said. “We needed to get back to attacking the basket and finding confidence again.”
LCCC responded with a run that cut the lead to as few as three points. It couldn’t sustain that momentum, though and the Thunderbirds pulled away for an 88-65 victory.
“I’m not surprised they got back into it because they can really score some points,” Casper coach Dwight Gunnare said. “They break down defenses and penetrate well, and have a great post presence.
“I think our bench was just a little bit longer, and they got worn down in the second half. They haven’t played for two weeks. You can do all the conditioning you want, but there’s no substitute for playing at game speed.”
Sophomore Kaysen Hobbs helped fuel LCCC’s 13-3 second quarter run that trimmed Casper’s advantage to 29-22 with 7 minutes, 49 seconds remaining in the frame. She scored 10 of her game-high 17 points during the second.
“The fear we had in the first quarter just disappeared,” said Hobbs, who matched her career-best scoring effort Saturday. “We were missing two key players, and somebody needed to step up. I did my best to make up for missing those players.”
The T-Birds pushed their lead back to 36-26 before Hobbs knocked down a deep 3-pointer that kickstarted a 9-2 spurt that closed the gap to 38-35. Casper closed the half with a 6-0 surge that gave it a 44-35 lead at halftime.
That’s as close as LCCC got the rest of the game.
“We changed our mindset and started playing like we had nothing to lose,” Rinaldo said. “We started playing hard, attacking the basket and getting shots to fall. That opened some things up and gave us confidence.”
Casper shot 47% (29 for 62) from the floor and 100% (14 of 14) from the free-throw line. LCCC shot 36% (23 for 64) and 63% from the charity stripe (12 of 19).
Sophomore forward Abby Garreaud had 14 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots for LCCC. Ariadna Bleda chipped in with 13 points and six rebounds. Lucia Fleta added 10 points and four assists.
Hobbs pulled down five rebounds in addition to her 17 points.
Injuries and illness shortened the Eagles’ bench to just three substitutes.
The T-Birds got 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists from sophomore Kobe King-Hawea. Sofie Hauge added 11 points and 10 boards, while Pine Bluffs alumna Kammie Ragsdale chipped in with 12 points.
The Eagles host Northwest College at 11 a.m. today.
CASPER 88, LCCC 65
Casper……………………….…… 26 18 22 22 – 88
Laramie County………………… 9 26 14 16 – 65
Casper: Vaz 13, Ragsdale 12, Hauge 11, King-Hawea 15, Otkhmezuri 8, Herrera 2, Robertson 6, Archer 9, Schuler 8, Morales Lopez 4.
Laramie County: Garreaud 14, Bleda 13, Terron 4, Fleta 10, Hester 7, Tarnowski 0, Gollhofer 2, Hobbs 17.