CHEYENNE – Sophomore forward Abby Garreaud scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team to a 74-43 victory over visiting Trinidad State on Friday afternoon.
Garreaud was 5 for 8 from the floor, and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.
Freshman Taylor Gollhofer scored 12 points off the bench. Sophomore Sam Hester added 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Golden Eagles (3-3) were supposed to face Otero Junior College today, but that game has been canceled.
LCCC 74, TRINIDAD 43
Trinidad State…… 9 10 9 15 – 43
Laramie County…… 18 8 21 27 – 74
Trinidad State: Wyman 5, Llorente 9, Alonso 11, Dozer 3, Williams 5, Garcia 8, Vigil 2.
Laramie County: Caire Aguilar 2, Garreaud 18, Terron 8, Hester 10, Gutierrez , Bleda 8, Fleta 7, Tarnowski 2, Gollhofer 12, Hobbs 5.