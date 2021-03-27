CHEYENNE – Sophomore forward Abby Garreaud scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team to a 71-58 victory over visiting Central Wyoming College on Friday afternoon.
Garreaud also blocked four shots.
Sophomore guard Anna Terron added 14 points and six boards, while classmate Sam Hester chipped in with 12 points. Freshman Lucia Fleta scored 11 points, dished out five assists and grabbed five steals.
Sophomore Ximena Gutierrez also had five assists.
The teams play again at 4 p.m. today in Riverton.