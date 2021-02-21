CHEYENNE – Sophomore forward Abby Garreaud scored 18 points and pulled down nine rebounds to help Laramie County Community College to a 76-65 victory Saturday at Trinidad (Colorado) State Junior College.
Garreaud was 7 for 11 from the floor, and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.
The Golden Eagles also got 13 points off the bench from Lucia Fleta. Anna Terron and Kaysen Hobbs both scored 11 points. Hobbs also grabbed six rebounds. Carla Caire Aguilar corralled 10 rebounds, while Sam Hester scored nine points and grabbed nine boards. Hester also dished out four assists