CHEYENNE – The reins of the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team are getting passed to familiar hands.
With Vince Gibson stepping down as the head coach after 14 seasons, former player Fernando Perez has been tabbed to lead the program. Perez has also been an assistant coach for the Golden Eagles the previous two seasons.
For Gibson, the decision was about moving forward professionally by accepting a new position as the assistant athletic director for LCCC.
“Soccer is always going to be in my blood, but I knew I needed to take the next step in my professional career,” said Gibson, who went 165-78-14 during his tenure. “An opportunity came up that intrigued me, the timing was kind of right. I checked all my boxes and goals (as a coach). The one I didn’t check was winning a national title, but we were able to get there three times.
“I was ready for the next transition, and feel like I have a lot to offer to the coaches, school and community.”
Gibson spent 2018 as the interim athletic director and received a master’s degree in athletic administration from Concordia University-Irvine. His familiarity and experience in the coaching world will help him in his new role, he said.
“I can see things from a coach’s and player’s point of view, and I think I can bring that to others,” he said.
Perez played under Gibson from 2012-13 before transferring to Montana State University-Billings, where he played for two years and followed that by spending three as an assistant coach.
During his playing days with the Golden Eagles, Perez carried coaching qualities with him on the field.
“When he played for me, he was a team captain and great leader on and off the field,” Gibson said. “He’s a great young man with a great head on his shoulders ... I’m excited to see him get in this role and flourish.”
The thought of coaching the Golden Eagles never occurred to Perez, he said. But staying in touch with Gibson helped lure him to the assistant coaching role he accepted.
“It means a lot,” Perez said. “I’ve played here and never thought I might take over this program. That never crossed my mind.”
Gibson emphasized that Perez brings different insight to the game that he picked up during both his playing and coaching careers. One of those insights is the offseason and preparation it takes to be successful, especially physically.
Aside from the different approaches to getting stronger and faster, both Gibson and Perez said the new coach isn’t a stranger to how the game has quickly changed through the years.
“I’m still freshly out of the game, and the game has just developed even more (since then),” said the 27-year-old Perez. “It’s gotten faster, there’s no time wasting, and you still have defenders, but your defenders are turning into more wing backs.”
Even with the different insight, the goal the coaches share is still the same, Perez said – to win games and help prepare the team for the future.
“We kind of have the same ideas and want what’s best for the players,” Perez said. “The end goal for the student-athletes is to get an education and hopefully find a career that they enjoy. I’m excited to see where I can take this program.”