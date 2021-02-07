CHEYENNE – Sophomore Erik Oliver and Freshman Xavier McCord - both Cheyenne East products - combined to score 63 points in a 105-102 overtime loss as the Golden Eagles (3-4) fell to Otero (4-1) on Saturday night.
LCCC came back from a 17-point deficit in the second-half and forced overtime on a Marko Maletic three-pointer with 3.2 seconds remaining in regulation.
McCord hit a three in overtime that put the Golden Eagles in front 95-94. McCord finished with a career-high 28 points and grabbed four rebounds. Oliver tallied a season-high of 35 points, going 5-9 from the 3-point line.
After falling behind early in the second half, LCCC used a 14-2 run to get back into the game, highlighted by a Maletic three that cut the deficit to 50-45. Maletic ended the night with 13 points.
The Golden Eagles went on a 6-0 run thanks to a Nolan Causwell layup, an Oliver floater, and an Arion Lewis layup, giving LCCC a 66-65 lead.
After an Otero spurt to regain the lead, Oliver cut the deficit to 87-85 with 45.9 to play before Maletic sent the game to overtime with a corner three.
The Golden Eagles welcome in the Northeastern Plainsmen on Tuesday, February 9, 7:30 pm.
OTERO 105, LCCC 102
HALFTIME: Otero 44, LCCC 30
Otero: Thomas 4, Maesho 21, Kamarad 7, Stowers 20, Martin 23, Young 1, Chester 6, Fudge 2, Anderson 4, Curry 17
LCCC: Boyce 10, Oliver 35, Lewis 8, Tchadouwa 4, McCord 28, Washington 2, Causwell 2, Maletic 13, Molinar 0.