CHEYENNE — A big second half helped Casper College pick up a 69-52 win over the Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team in the Region IX semifinals on Friday.

Casper outscored LCCC 39-25 in the second half.

Sam Hester led the Eagles with 11 points and seven rebounds and Halle Hester added 10 points and six rebounds. Joseana Vaz led Casper with 17 points.

CASPER 69, LCCC 52

Laramie County……. 13 14 16 9 — 52

Casper College…….. 14 16 21 18 — 69

Laramie County: de Kock 8, Van Tassell 4, H. Hester 10, Balcells 9, S. Hester 11, Leda 4, Omer-Jones 2, Marcetic-Vaotangi 4.

Casper: Robertson 6, Vaz 17, Frau 9, Palomo 9, Schuler 11, Ego 5, Morales Lopez 12.

