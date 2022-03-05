Golden Eagles fall to Casper in Region IX semis Mar 5, 2022 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — A big second half helped Casper College pick up a 69-52 win over the Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team in the Region IX semifinals on Friday.Casper outscored LCCC 39-25 in the second half.Sam Hester led the Eagles with 11 points and seven rebounds and Halle Hester added 10 points and six rebounds. Joseana Vaz led Casper with 17 points.CASPER 69, LCCC 52Laramie County……. 13 14 16 9 — 52Casper College…….. 14 16 21 18 — 69Laramie County: de Kock 8, Van Tassell 4, H. Hester 10, Balcells 9, S. Hester 11, Leda 4, Omer-Jones 2, Marcetic-Vaotangi 4.Casper: Robertson 6, Vaz 17, Frau 9, Palomo 9, Schuler 11, Ego 5, Morales Lopez 12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Apodaca returning as Central football coach after investigation Cowboys’ comeback attempt falls short against SDSU Pokes’ confidence high heading into ‘must-win’ game at UNLV New UW assistant Oscar Giles places emphasis on relationships Central's Davin Mattimoe made unlikely run to state title Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists