CHEYENNE — Sam Hester netted 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team in a 61-58 loss to Eastern Wyoming on Wednesday.

Halle Hester also scored 13 and Jamy de Kock finished with 10 points, four rebounds and four steals for LCCC.

The Golden Eagles fell to 12-8 overall and 3-2 in Region IX play and host Casper College on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

EASTERN WYO. 61, LCCC 58

Laramie County......... 7 19  15 17  – 51

Eastern Wyoming...... 9  16 14 22  – 68

Laramie County: Kock 10, Van Tassell 2, Bleda 7, H. Hester 13, S. Hester 13, Kuzmanovic 0, Balcells 0, S. Hester 13, Vaotangi 6, Gutierrez 7.

Eastern Wyoming: Gascon 6, Lucio 7, Soler 14, Hanni 10, Schaefer 3, Revueltas 13, Neira 3.

