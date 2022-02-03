Golden Eagles fall to Eastern Wyoming Feb 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — Sam Hester netted 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team in a 61-58 loss to Eastern Wyoming on Wednesday.Halle Hester also scored 13 and Jamy de Kock finished with 10 points, four rebounds and four steals for LCCC.The Golden Eagles fell to 12-8 overall and 3-2 in Region IX play and host Casper College on Monday at 5:30 p.m.EASTERN WYO. 61, LCCC 58Laramie County......... 7 19 15 17 – 51Eastern Wyoming...... 9 16 14 22 – 68Laramie County: Kock 10, Van Tassell 2, Bleda 7, H. Hester 13, S. Hester 13, Kuzmanovic 0, Balcells 0, S. Hester 13, Vaotangi 6, Gutierrez 7.Eastern Wyoming: Gascon 6, Lucio 7, Soler 14, Hanni 10, Schaefer 3, Revueltas 13, Neira 3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Central investigated complaints against Apodaca East’s Kaleb Romero played in Blue-Grey All-American game Jeffries’ dagger seals Border War win over CSU Border War showdown features two of Mountain West’s best Central pulls away late, outlasts T-Birds Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists