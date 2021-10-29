CHEYENNE – Erin Griess has never been worried about receiving any of the attention or glory that comes with the success the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team has had during her career with the team.
The sophomore defender has always just been focused on her job as part of a back line that has given up only 0.57 goals per game this season. Griess is aware of what her team needs from her, and she does more than meet those expectations.
“She knows what she wants to do, she’s got a vision, and she conquers it,” LCCC coach Nate Ulness said. “She knows what her job is, she goes out and does her job every day. She doesn’t expect the glory, she doesn’t expect the flash. At the end of the day, what matters to her is getting the win and getting the win for her teammates.
“She just wants to win, and she’s going to do what it takes to do that.”
No one is likely as familiar with what Griess brings to the table as teammate Ainsley Basich. Basich and Griess started playing together when they were 9 years old as members of the Cheyenne Stingers. They continued to play together through the Sting organization and were rivals in high school, with Basich attending Cheyenne Central and Griess playing for Cheyenne East.
Basich knew how tough it was to play against her, but relishes the opportunity to play alongside her.
“She’s very composed as a player, she’s very patient on and off the ball, so she’s really hard to get past, and she’s very strong, too, which really helps her,” Basich said. “She’s always been a good opponent to go against and a good teammate to play with because you can always trust her in the back.”
Griess reiterated the importance of being composed on the field and how it only hurts her team if she isn’t. While being the second-to-last line of defense, she knows she must remain collected.
“I do try really hard to stay relaxed, because I know that I have a hard time getting in my own head, and I can be my own worst enemy,” she said. “And I have to work to stay composed in order to help my team.”
Growing up in Burns and playing soccer for the Lady Thunderbirds and Sting squads, it meant a lot for Griess to be able to continue support Cheyenne by playing for LCCC, she said. The familiarity made the adjustment from playing at the high school to the college level easier for her.
“I love being around my family, and it’s nice already knowing some of the girls that were already here and getting to play with them,” Griess said. “This is just my hometown, and I love being able to support that and play for them and make them proud.”
Today, Griess and the No. 11-ranked Golden Eagles enter the Region IX semifinals against Otero Junior College. The match starts at 2:30 p.m. in Casper. LCCC is seeking its seventh consecutive National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament appearance, and Griess will be a key piece in that quest, as she was last season.
She’ll just continue to go out and play the same reliable game she always does.
“Erin’s just one of those kids you always know what you’re going to get – a rock solid steady player, even keel, nothing flusters her, nothing gets under her skin,” Ulness said. “She’s just going to play hard and work hard.”