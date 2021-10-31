CHEYENNE – The decision to return to Laramie County Community College for a third season was not an easy one for Ximena Gutierrez.
She had scholarship offers to continue her basketball career at four-year schools, but they either didn’t have a strong enough psychology program, or they didn’t offer her enough scholarship money to lessen her family’s financial burden.
Another sport added an interesting twist and further complicated Gutierrez’s decision: Rugby.
Gutierrez was a founding member of the Valley Valkyries during her senior year at Glenwood Springs High in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. That year, she helped the first high school girls rugby team on Colorado’s Western Slope work its way out of the junior varsity ranks to the state tournament.
At one point, the Valkyries put together a 14-game winning streak. They eventually finished third out of 18 teams at the state tournament.
Just as she did coming out of high school, Gutierrez opted for the basketball court over the rugby pitch. The 5-foot-8 point guard will be a key cog in first-year coach Ayana McWilliams’ inaugural Golden Eagles squad.
Gutierrez’s rugby background sometimes bleeds onto the hardwood.
“I tend to play a little more aggressively than some other players, and I tend to get into foul trouble,” Gutierrez said with a sheepish grin. “I absolutely love rugby. I let all my anger out there on the field and could go home stress-free and relaxed.
“I also really loved the environment of being on a rugby team. There were so many more players, and we were all really close.”
That bond was forged through the sacrifice that comes with playing a physical sport like rugby. Gutierrez ruptured the bursa sac in one of her shoulders and had two ribs end up out of place when she was suiting up for the Valkyries.
“She is leading the charge when it comes to being tough and physical and I love it,” McWilliams said. “Being a point guard, she has to lead from the front, and that comes naturally to her. I love her passion and competitive drive.”
Gutierrez averaged 4.9 points, 4.1 points and 2.2 assists per game to help the Eagles go 12-10 last season. She started 15 of the 19 contests she played in. As a freshman, Gutierrez averaged 3.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Gutierrez didn’t start playing basketball until seventh grade. She improved quickly, but knows she still has plenty of room for growth. She came back to LCCC to get better at handling and distributing the ball under pressure. Sophomore transfer Laia Balcells has helped her do that during preseason workouts and official practices.
“I hate when she guards me in practice, but I know we’re pushing each other and she’s making me better,” Gutierrez said. “I need to be less frantic with the ball because that makes my team frantic. I need to make sure my team stays calm and that I dish out assists.”
Gutierrez has gotten better at dictating the tempo offensively while limiting turnovers, McWilliams said.
“She is learning when to speed things up, when to slow them down, when to drive for a layup and when to drive and kick it out to the perimeter for a catch-and-shoot 3,” the coach said. “She has handled things about the best she can.”
The decision on where to head after this season will be more of an academic decision for Gutierrez than an athletic one. She has her associate’s degree in psychology with an emphasis in social work. She is now working toward a degree in health and public services. Gutierrez eventually wants to get her masters in psychology and become a psychologist or therapist.
“I really value my education, so that’s going to determine where I go next,” she said. “I really want to take advantage of this opportunity. Hopefully, if God allows, I get offers to chose from.
“I want to pursue my education through doing something that I love, which is playing sports.”