CHEYENNE – The last two games for the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team have been polar opposites. On Friday, the Golden Eagles blasted Central Wyoming in an 8-1 win, with multiple members of the team recording two-or-more goals.

Saturday’s contest against Northwest College was a far stretch from the fast-paced, high-scoring game from the day prior. LCCC scored just one goal and was forced into a defensive struggle for the remainder of the game.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @MattAtencio5.

