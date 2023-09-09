CHEYENNE – The last two games for the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team have been polar opposites. On Friday, the Golden Eagles blasted Central Wyoming in an 8-1 win, with multiple members of the team recording two-or-more goals.
Saturday’s contest against Northwest College was a far stretch from the fast-paced, high-scoring game from the day prior. LCCC scored just one goal and was forced into a defensive struggle for the remainder of the game.
Fortunately, that one goal proved to be the deciding factor. LCCC managed to hang on, thanks to a solid defensive effort, for the 1-0 win over the Trappers.
“It was definitely a learning (game),” first-year LCCC coach Lugo Arenas said. “We had chances where it could have been (more). Just for us, knowing that those chances weren’t falling and that we still held onto it, it shows that from our first three games that (we faced tough competition), but I think being able to compete with them showed that we can be the victor in some of these games.
“It speaks highly on the group that they can control their own moment.”
The lone goal of the contest came in the seventh minute of play. After the Trappers were called for a foul, Whitney Hansen fired a free kick from close to 40 yards out to the top corner of the net for the early score.
“(Friday), I had two that pinged off the top,” the sophomore midfielder said. “I was like, ‘OK, I need to dial it in and aim for a corner.’ I just put the ball down and (wanted to) get a clean strike and stay over it. I saw it go in, and I lost my breath again.”
LCCC continued to pour on pressure after Hansen’s goal, generating 15 shots and six corner kicks before the end of the first half. Caroline Kuhn had the best chance to extend the lead on a breakaway chance, but her shot was handled with ease by Northwest keeper Anina Gut.
In total, the Golden Eagles outshot Northwest 24-15 and held an 11-2 advantage in corner kicks. The trick for LCCC was to not allow the Trappers to play with speed up top. The strategy worked, as the defense managed to keep everything to the outside and did not allow the Trappers to play a direct-style of play.
“It was a tough 90 minutes for our defense,” Hansen said. “It was just ball after ball after ball, and their forwards are fast and physical. It was 90 minutes of work for our defense, and they worked really hard and kept us in this game time after time.”
LCCC’s defense did a phenomenal job defending Saturday, but one mishap nearly cost the Golden Eagles a regulation win. With 10 seconds to go, Northwest freshman forward Pressly Taylor slipped past two defenders and got a wide-open look at the net. Taylor rifled a shot past the outstretched arms of LCCC keeper Kiara Kershaw, and a collective breath was held from both fans and players alike on the field as the ball made its way toward the net.
Fortunately for the Eagles, the shot attempt missed the far-side post and flew harmlessly out of play.
"I held my breath and was ready for my heart to drop," Arenas said. "When it went wide, I had a deep exhale and was like, 'OK, we got it.
"They're a good squad, and so it wasn't anything we didn't expect. They just broke through when they needed it."
For Arenas and the rest of the team, the back-to-back wins serve as an excellent springboard for the remainder of the season. After a tough nonconference slate, the Golden Eagles feel like they have finally found their stride.
“I’d like to think (we’ve found our stride) at the right time, as well,” Arenas said. “Not just as a group, but also some individual players are building that confidence. They are able to do some of those things that, maybe early on, they weren’t capable of doing.”