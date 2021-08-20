CHEYENNE – There is a bare spot in the popcorn ceiling of Brandie and Shawn Halls’ living room.
That spot is a testament to the passion and dedication their daughter, Shae Halls, has for volleyball. It also is an illustration of Halls’ desire to do whatever she can to keep her skills sharp, despite having two surgeries to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee.
That do-whatever-it-takes approach has helped Halls become a standout defensive player and skilled passer that Laramie County Community College will count on in the back row this season.
Halls – who attended the Alpha Omega Academy virtual school while living in Carpenter – tore her left ACL during her sophomore season playing with Cheyenne East. Doctors used part of her right patella tendon to repair the left knee ligament.
As a senior at East, Halls strained her left ACL and also suffered damage to the meniscus in that knee. Her meniscus actually folded over and left her with painful bone-on-bone contact in the front of her joint.
While repairing Halls’ meniscus injury, the surgical team discovered that her left ACL was stretched so much that it needed to be fixed again. Doctors can’t use the same patella twice, so they used part of her left patella to repair her new injury.
Grafting from the same leg reduced Halls’ recovery and rehabilitation time.
“I felt like I recovered 10 times faster than I did the first time, because I was only rehabbing one leg instead of two,” Halls said. “Some things that hurt during rehab after my first surgery didn’t hurt this time.”
Halls knew her knee injuries were costing her valuable court time. She didn’t want to fall too far behind her peers, so she sat on a chair in her family’s living room and had her parents toss her the ball so she could pass it back to them. Every now and then, the ball would hit the popcorn ceiling and knock some of the texture onto the carpet.
When she got back on her feet, Halls passed to herself off a wall outside her house. Her family also occasionally rented the gym at the old Burns Elementary School so she could work on her serving and passing.
“It wasn’t much, but it was something,” Halls said. “I still got reps while I was recovering from my surgeries. Reps are so important.
“Even though I couldn’t jump or pivot, I was still able to mess around and work on my passing. My parents aren’t volleyball players, but they helped me the best they could.”
Halls’ second ACL surgery came early in the COVID-19 pandemic. She most likely would have missed all of last season at LCCC if the National Junior College Athletic Association hadn’t moved its fall sports seasons to the winter and spring due to the novel coronavirus.
Instead, Halls appeared in 20 of 25 matches for the Golden Eagles. She posted 110 digs and 10 service aces to help LCCC go 13-12 and advance to the semifinals of the Region IX North tournament. Halls saw her role expand during her freshman campaign.
“When we started the season, she was a serving sub, and she wasn’t getting a ton of time in the back row,” third-year LCCC coach Keri Coats said. “We flipped some stuff around during the Region IX tournament, and having her start was such a quick, easy adjustment that ended up being huge for us.”
Halls posted 23 digs in her first career start, which was a 3-2 victory over Casper College in the Region IX tourney.
That Halls did whatever she could to improve her passing despite being laid up by knee injuries didn’t surprise Coats. Halls comes from an agricultural family, and her mother, Brandie, is a four-time National Finals Rodeo barrel racer.
“She was raised to work hard, and that’s what she did when she couldn’t play volleyball,” Coats said. “It was important for her to keep seeing the ball like she did. She found some creative ways to stay on top if it.
“I never have to worry about what she’s doing when we have some time off.”
Halls admits it took her time to adjust to the speed of play at LCCC, but the fact she kept her hands on a volleyball during her recovery kept her touch sharp.
“Passing has always come naturally to me. Hitting hasn’t always come as easily because I’m short,” said Halls, who is 5-foot-6. “I had to work twice as hard at hitting as someone who is 6 feet tall. Serving and passing have always come naturally.”
Halls' work ethic and skill stand out to her LCCC teammates.
“We all have confidence in her,” third-year sophomore setter Shelby Veenstra said. “Seeing her come back from injury last year and then start as our libero at regionals was huge.
“She played really well. This year, you can see her holding the form, and you can see her attention to detail.”