CHEYENNE — Reece Wadhams and Rio Nutter may have been destined to rope together.
Their fathers were friends who grew up together on the junior rodeo circuit before competing against each other in college. Jay Wadhams and Tim Nutter’s friendship continued into adulthood, and their sons were as thick as thieves whenever their paths crossed.
However, it wasn’t until last fall that Reece and Rio joined forces as a team roping tandem.
The pair had nearly instant chemistry, finishing second in the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings and earning a berth in the College National Finals Rodeo, which starts Sunday at the Wyoming Center in Casper. They’re up in slack Monday and Tuesday morning. Their final run before the finals will come in Thursday night’s main performance.
Wadhams, who attends Laramie County Community College, is the team’s heeler. Nutter — who goes to the University of Wyoming — is the header.
“We roped together at some jackpots, and it all came together pretty quickly,” Nutter said. “We both have the same goals and wanted to rope with someone we knew was putting in the same amount of work as us.
“He’s the type of guy that ropes good right now, but also isn’t scared to work at it and get better. When you’re built the same way, it helps the chemistry develop that much better.”
Nutter and Wadhams sat fourth in the CRMR standings after earning 205 points during the fall portion of the season. They earned 125 points by placing second at Lamar Community College in Colorado.
The pair dominated the spring half of the rodeo calendar, netting 485 points over the final four rodeos. That included a win at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington and third-place finishes at Colorado State, Casper College and UW.
Even when Nutter and Wadhams weren’t placing, they still managed to catch their steers. “Our main thing was we stopped the time on every steer but one this season,” Wadhams said. “We were consistent, which really helped.”
Wadhams and Nutter have grown so close they’re actually sharing a room at Nutter’s childhood home in Rapid City, South Dakota. They work together during the week and rope together on the weekends.
They spent this week in Laramie running practice steers in an arena that has a similar setup to Casper’s Wyoming Center.
“Living together has created a bond that’s going to help us have more success,” Nutter said. “We’re fortunate to have friends and family who have good cattle we can practice on. We’ve gotten to rope a lot in May and feel like we’re as prepared as we can be heading to Casper.”
Wadhams describes Nutter as the tandem’s quarterback.
“He slows everything down and usually makes it pretty easy for me,” Wadhams said. “Rio is really good at riding the barrier. He knocks it out every time and didn’t miss a steer all year. He just kept setting it up for me.
“We didn’t even try to be that fast. We just tried to get two knocked down clean and see what happened. If I had to come in tight, there’s nothing better than cleaning up the run for us both.”
Being separated by 45 miles of interstate didn’t give Nutter and Wadhams much time to practice. Wadhams spent Mondays and Tuesdays working in tie-down roping in Cheyenne. He also team-roped with LCCC coach Seth Glause. Wadhams made the trip to Laramie to practice on Wednesdays and Thursdays before heading off to rodeos on Fridays.
“Reece never takes a bad shot,” Glause said. “He’s always going to make sure he’s in good position and on time. He wants to make a high-percentage catch. That’s huge in this game, especially at the college level. It’s about catching more than it’s about being fast.
“When you get the right steers, you have to be fast. (Nutter and Wadhams) have put themselves in a great position, and I’m excited to see what they do at the CNFR.”