CHEYENNE — Jazzy Espinoza thought she’d take a brief hiatus from volleyball — or be done with it altogether — when she wrapped up her playing career at NCAA Division II Colorado State-Pueblo.
Espinoza had been playing volleyball as long as she could remember. She was a four-year standout at Cheyenne East and then earned All-Region IX honors during her lone season at Laramie County Community College. Espinoza helped the Golden Eagles reach the NJCAA tournament that fall, and had so much of an impact as a middle blocker at the college level that then-LCCC coach Austin Albers persuaded her to be one of the foundational building blocks when he took the same post at CSU-Pueblo.
Espinoza had never thought about coaching volleyball until the COVID-19 pandemic paused her playing career and briefly took the sport away from her.
“It made me look in the mirror and realize how much I loved volleyball,” she said. “I found out that I couldn’t live without it.”
That’s why Espinoza jumped at the chance to interview for an assistant coaching gig at LCCC as she was finishing up her elementary education degree this past spring. She is entering her first season on Zach Shaver’s staff.
“Hiring her was a no-brainer,” the second-year coach said. “We interviewed several candidates, and her playing experience, her knowledge of LCCC and her knowledge of Cheyenne were all huge assets.
“She’s got the right personality for our players. I’ve already heard some of them comment about how helpful she is and how nice it is to have her around and have someone else’s voice in our gym.”
Espinoza was an All-Class 4A selection during her senior season at East. She also played club volleyball with the Loveland, Colorado-based Norco Juniors. Despite her résumé, playing at LCCC was a considerable step up in competition. Espinoza adapted and ended up being voted Region IX freshman of the year.
That’s the sort of experience she wants to relay to LCCC’s current roster.
“My experience was very reflective of what they’re going to go through,” Espinoza said. “There was such a big difference in speed of play, especially having come from a Wyoming high school. The speed of play as a middle blocker in Region IX is sped up by about 50 times of what they’re used to seeing.
“... (Shaver) is very knowledgeable, but I can connect with them in a different way. I’ve been in their shoes and gone through what they’re going through only a few months ago. I still know what it’s like to feel frustrated and think you’re never going to get something. I also know that won’t matter in a month, if you keep working hard.”
Espinoza was a three-time first team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honoree during her CSU-Pueblo career. She was an honorable mention All-RMAC pick during her first season with the Thunderwolves. Espinoza also was a three-time Academic All-RMAC selection.
The only thing that made Espinoza hesitant to apply for the LCCC job was the nagging thought that only having playing experience on her résumé might keep her from being a serious candidate. She thought she might have to get some experience as an assistant coach at the high school or club level before jumping straight to the college ranks.
Her playing experience was a strength, Shaver said.
“She can teach our players what it takes to be successful here and go on to a good, quality program,” he said. “She knows how hard you need to work and how much you need to improve while you’re here.”
Coaching at LCCC hasn’t only been a figurative homecoming for Espinoza. She is literally living in her childhood home with her parents after suffering a harsh realization that smacks most fresh college graduates.
“It’s an adjustment being home living with my mom and dad again, but it’s fine,” Espinoza said with a smile. “I’ll save some money and get my own place eventually. I realized I don’t have as much money as I thought I was going to, so I’m doing what I can for now.”
Espinoza also works part time for her mother at Mary’s Cleaning Service. It’s a job she’s done before, and one that has benefits when it comes to starting her coaching career.
“I’ve tried splitting my time half and half, but most of my attention and effort has gone to coaching,” Espinoza said. “I want to do this job well. If I tell my mom I can’t work one day, she understands.
“She knows this is where my heart is. I love volleyball, and I already love these girls.”
