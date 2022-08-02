CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College announced its interim women’s soccer coach Tuesday, a day before the Golden Eagles report for preseason practice.
It’s a familiar face.
Jim Gardner – who coached LCCC from 2003-19 – was named to the post late Tuesday morning. The Eagles were 250-70-28 and made 11 trips to the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament under Gardner. That included four berths in the NJCAA semifinals.
Nate Ulness succeeded Gardner at LCCC and resigned from the school July 26.
Gardner approached first-year LCCC athletics director Mark Puev about holding the interim post within days of Ulness’ resignation.
“It’s about the kids and about the program,” said Gardner, who is an NJCAA hall-of-famer. “Everywhere I’ve worked, people talk about how it’s all about the kids and, often times, it’s not. I’m about the kids. I know a few of them, and I want to make sure they’re taken care of.
“(LCCC) wouldn’t have been able to find someone who knows the program, knows Region IX, all the other coaches and the people who know the school. I know all the things you need to know to be successful in that job.”
Ulness has been hired by another school, but told WyoSports last week the destination could not be revealed at this juncture.
Ulness succeeded Gardner at LCCC, and coached the Eagles to a 27-5-2 record and one NJCAA tournament appearance over two seasons. That included a 13-3-2 mark last fall. The Eagles were denied an at-large bid to the NJCAA tournament after falling in the Region IX semifinals.
“We wish coach Ulness all the best as he explores this new opportunity,” Puev said in a news release. “I look forward to working with coach Gardner and appreciate his willingness to step into this position and for his continued commitment to LCCC and our women’s soccer team.”
Gardner saw a few LCCC matches last fall, but said he’s not entirely sure about the makeup of his roster or how it fits what he likes to do. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, he said.
“That’s going to be both fun and scary,” Gardner said with chuckle. “I know some of the girls, and I watched them play a little bit. … But everyone is coming in with a clean slate because I don’t have any preconceived notions of what they can do or are supposed to do.
“If they work their butts off, they’ll have a chance to play. If they have skill and speed and work their butts off, they’ll probably play a lot.”
The Eagles won’t have an entirely new staff roaming the sideline this fall. Rebecca Valdez – who has coached at LCCC since 2004 – will return as an assistant, which Gardner said had to happen if he was going to take the reins.
“I wasn’t going to do it without her,” Gardner said. “She was with me for 17 or my 18 years and she knows exactly what we’re doing and is probably the best assistant coach in the country. Having her around is going to make this transition a lot easier.”