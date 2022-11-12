wte-20221106-spts-LCCCcelebration

Laramie County Community College sophomores Jackie Stokes (11) and Mattiese Loretan (5) celebrate with the West Plains District trophy after the Golden Eagles beat Seminole State College 2-1 to earn a spot in the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament. Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

If Jim Gardner wasn’t already in the National Junior College Athletic Association Hall of Fame, he would have greatly bolstered his résumé by what he did this fall.

Laramie County Community College needed a strong leader to take over the women’s soccer program after it was abandoned by coach Nate Ulness mere weeks before the season started. Gardner answered the call to serve as interim coach, and provided stability to a roster of players he didn’t recruit, overcame an 0-5 start, and guided the Golden Eagles to the NJCAA tournament for the 12th time under his tutelage and the 13th time overall.


