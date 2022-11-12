If Jim Gardner wasn’t already in the National Junior College Athletic Association Hall of Fame, he would have greatly bolstered his résumé by what he did this fall.
Laramie County Community College needed a strong leader to take over the women’s soccer program after it was abandoned by coach Nate Ulness mere weeks before the season started. Gardner answered the call to serve as interim coach, and provided stability to a roster of players he didn’t recruit, overcame an 0-5 start, and guided the Golden Eagles to the NJCAA tournament for the 12th time under his tutelage and the 13th time overall.
LCCC (12-7 overall) opens the NJCAA tournament against Hill College of Texas at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. It closes pool play against Eastern Florida State College at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Sophomore Jackie Stokes headed in a pair of Sophie Osman corner kicks to lift the Eagles to a 2-1 win over No. 2-ranked Seminole State and punch their ticket to the NJCAA tournament. Stokes spent last season at Arkansas-Pine Bluffs, and was convinced to sign with LCCC the same week Ulness announced he was leaving.
“I was very iffy about coming here to begin with. It was a very last-minute decision,” Stokes said. “There were a lot of hurt feelings we had to overcome. We couldn’t let that influence our season because we had a new coach and had everything we needed to win if we just played together.
“It was a whirlwind. I felt lost, but as the season went on, we kept getting better and better.”
Gardner had very little time to learn what kind of team he inherited. It also took the Eagles time to learn what he expected and adapt to his preferred style of play. They were outscored 11-3 in their first five matches.
LCCC rebounded to win its next six matches. Most of those victories came against overmatched Region IX teams. Gardner and the Eagles still didn’t know what type of team they had.
They showed their mettle by beating Harford Community College 2-1 in Rochester, New York. They found out mere hours before the game was slated to start that kickoff had been moved up.
They closed the trip with a 2-0 loss at sixth-ranked Monroe Community College. They deepened their bonds in an accompanying team-building trip to Niagara Falls.
That weekend was where Gardner started to see his team turn the corner.
“We came together as a team and showed ourselves that we could compete with one of the best teams in the country,” Gardner said. “We started jelling, started winning games and started practicing what we preach.”
The Eagles enter the national tournament having won 12 of their past 14 matches.
Before the season, LCCC’s administration and its players took a diplomatic approach when discussing Ulness’ departure. They wished their former coach well as he moved up the coaching ladder by accepting an assistant job at Eastern Washington.
I’ll tell you what they won’t. Ulness was disgruntled by personnel decisions LCCC’s athletics department made and kicked his job search into overdrive. The fact he found an NCAA Division I assistant job in the area of the country he wanted to relocate to was a happy accident.
The timing of his departure was meant to leave LCCC in a lurch.
As Stokes said, there were hurt feelings behind the scenes. Parents questioned the timing of the move and whether they’d been sold a bill of goods when Ulness said he’d look after their daughters.
“We have players who are thousands of miles and an ocean away from home,” freshman Caroline Kuhn said. “It was especially scary for them because they didn’t know what they were getting into. Having Gardner has been a lot better for everyone.”
If anyone is justified in having hard feelings toward LCCC, it’s Gardner.
Despite all of his success, a vindictive administrator on the verge of retirement tried to fire him in January 2019. Gardner got the better of that week-long power struggle and went out on his own terms after leading the Eagles to a 15-2-2 record and another NJCAA tourney that fall.
Gardner has since healed his relationship with the college and is a member of its athletics hall of fame committee. While he was enjoying his well-earned retirement, Gardner didn’t hesitate to return as a steward for the program he built.
“It’s about the kids and about the program,” Gardner said after being announced as the interim coach in early August. “Everywhere I’ve worked, people talk about how it’s all about the kids and, oftentimes, it’s not. I’m about the kids. I know a few of them, and I want to make sure they’re taken care of.”
LCCC is lucky to have someone like Gardner around to clean up the mess Ulness left. Gardner has drawn as much satisfaction out of this season as any he’s ever coached, but he deflects the attention.
“You have to give credit to the entire coaching staff,” he said after beating Seminole State. “Becky (Valdez) and I have been together for a very long time. She’s the hidden gem behind everything. Kay (Olivas) with the keepers is why Kiara (Kershaw) was so good in this match.
“David (Eldred) is down there giving me advice with his philosophy and knowledge of the game, and Chuck (Grunfeld) is a big part of what we do, too. It’s nice to get the accolades, but we wouldn’t have done this without the help of those around me.”
Regardless of what happens this week in Georgia, the Eagles have a lot to be proud of. What could have been a lost season ended up being another example of why the LCCC job should be attractive to elite coaches around the country.
“No other team has faced the kind of hardship we have this season,” Kuhn said. “No matter how hard it gets, we’re out there giving our all for each other because we’ve been through some really difficult times.
“The start of this season was tough, but it’s made us who we are. Who doesn’t love an underdog story like that?”