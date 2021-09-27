Johnson wins two events, all-around title to help LCCC claim Sheridan title Sep 27, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Caydee Johnson Michael Smith/LCCC Hayden Madsen Michael Smith/LCCC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College roper Caydee Johnson won goat tying, breakaway roping and the all-around title at the Sheridan College rodeo Sunday.Johnson’s efforts helped the Golden Eagles win the rodeo with 450 team points. The University of Wyoming won the men’s team title.All results are unofficial until audited by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.Johnson of LCCC won goat tying in 15.0 seconds. Her time of 7.6 seconds in the finals was the third-fastest of the rodeo, while her 7.4 during the first round was the second-fastest.Johnson also won breakaway roping with a two-run time of 5.3 seconds. Her 2.5 in the finals as tied for the fastest of the rodeo.Johnson won the all-around title with 315 points. She is now second in the CRMR breakaway roping standings with 145 points, which is behind teammate Payton Feyder (183.33).LCCC’s Hayden Madsen placed third (15.9). She split that spot with UW’s Jaylee Simonson.On the men’s side, LCCC’s Sage Miller placed fourth in steer wrestling (25.6 seconds), while Chance Derner was fifth (26.0). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Caydee Johnson Rodeo Sport Laramie County Community College University Of Wyoming Miller Goat Wrestling Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Moyte cousins thriving on tennis court for South Local arm wrestler wins world title UW avoids upset at UConn with late two-point stop UW not looking past winless UConn Pokes in the Pros: Wilson, Wingard lead their teams in tackles Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists