CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College roper Caydee Johnson won goat tying, breakaway roping and the all-around title at the Sheridan College rodeo Sunday.

Johnson’s efforts helped the Golden Eagles win the rodeo with 450 team points. The University of Wyoming won the men’s team title.

All results are unofficial until audited by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

Johnson of LCCC won goat tying in 15.0 seconds. Her time of 7.6 seconds in the finals was the third-fastest of the rodeo, while her 7.4 during the first round was the second-fastest.

Johnson also won breakaway roping with a two-run time of 5.3 seconds. Her 2.5 in the finals as tied for the fastest of the rodeo.

Johnson won the all-around title with 315 points. She is now second in the CRMR breakaway roping standings with 145 points, which is behind teammate Payton Feyder (183.33).

LCCC’s Hayden Madsen placed third (15.9). She split that spot with UW’s Jaylee Simonson.

On the men’s side, LCCC’s Sage Miller placed fourth in steer wrestling (25.6 seconds), while Chance Derner was fifth (26.0).

