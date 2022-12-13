Jorge Lugo Arenas

Jorge Lugo Arenas, a 2010 Cheyenne East graduate, was announced as Laramie County Community College's women's soccer coach Monday. He spent the past five seasons as the head coach at Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – Jorge Lugo Arenas wasn’t going to leave Waldorf University for just any coaching job.

Not after all he and his Warriors women’s soccer teams had endured during his five seasons on the sideline.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus