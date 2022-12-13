CHEYENNE – Jorge Lugo Arenas wasn’t going to leave Waldorf University for just any coaching job.
Not after all he and his Warriors women’s soccer teams had endured during his five seasons on the sideline.
Laramie County Community College isn’t just any job in Arenas’ eyes, though, which is why he was announced as the school’s third women’s soccer coach Monday morning.
“In my mind, when I left Waldorf, it was going to be for someplace I could call home for a long period of time and somewhere I could have longevity,” he said. “It feels a little surreal knowing that it’s a historic and tradition-rich program that has built itself up around a few coaches and the success they’ve had.”
Arenas' first season as Waldorf's head coach was a baptism by fire, as the team often played with only 11 available players and sometimes shorthanded. They were 2-11 that season with eight forfeits. Arenas’ third season with the Warriors ended with an 8-6 record, which was the school’s first winning season since 2013. The COVID-19 pandemic split that season between 10 matches in the fall and four in March 2021.
Arenas posted an overall record of 23-48-4 at Waldorf.
“This program needed a little bit of TLC when I took it over,” Arenas said. “I feel like I’m walking away and leaving it as a place that has some structure and stability. They allowed me to grow and bought into me from Day 1. At this time, I know it’s in good hands, regardless of who takes over.”
Arenas is intimately familiar with the LCCC women’s program, which qualified for its 13th National Junior College Athletics Association tournament, despite its coach quitting a week before practice started in August.
Arenas – a Cheyenne East graduate – his older brother and younger sister all donned LCCC soccer uniforms before moving on to four-year schools. Jorge and Victoria Arenas both closed their playing careers at Waldorf, which is an NAIA school in Forest City, Iowa.
Jorge Arenas started his coaching career as a men’s assistant at Buena Vista University, an NAIA school in Storm Lake, Iowa. He spent three seasons there before taking over at Waldorf.
Arenas also has leaned on former LCCC coach Jim Gardner as a resource during his budding coaching career.
“It was kind of an easy decision to say yes, but there was still some back and forth about whether this was the right thing for my career and the colleges,” he said. “The reception I’ve had since the news came out shows me taking the LCCC job was the right decision.
“I’m eager to get back there. Cheyenne is a community my family has bonded well with.”
Arenas knows he will continue to learn throughout his career, but his unique experience at Waldorf has prepared him for most anything.
“There were so many things that happened during my time at Waldorf that you can never plan for, and that allowed me to grow and prepped me for where I’m going now,” he said. “Everything I came across there was a learning experience. From coaching to player personnel and how to handle certain situations, the academic side of things, staying organized and prioritization.”
“That position tested me, tested my will, and allowed me to grow as a coach and recruiter. I gained an understanding of what worked and what didn’t work.”
Gardner stepped in as the Eagles' interim coach this season, guiding them to an 11-9-1 season and a spot in the NJCAA Tournament after an 0-5 start. Their earned their national tourney berth by beating No. 2-ranked Seminole State.
“The women’s soccer team has shown success and perseverance this year, and we are proud of all they have accomplished,” LCCC athletics director Mark Puev said in a news release. “We are confident that coach Arenas will continue to move the team and our program forward.”