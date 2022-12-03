Jamy de Kock

Jamy de Kock

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team raced to a double-digit lead after the first quarter, and padded it throughout a 70-52 victory over McCook (Nebraska) Community College on Friday.

“It’s super important to be able to come out on the road and play a solid basketball game for 40 minutes and allow you to get several kids in and rest kids at the same time,” second-year Golden Eagles coach Ayana McWillians said.


