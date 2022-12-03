CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team raced to a double-digit lead after the first quarter, and padded it throughout a 70-52 victory over McCook (Nebraska) Community College on Friday.
“It’s super important to be able to come out on the road and play a solid basketball game for 40 minutes and allow you to get several kids in and rest kids at the same time,” second-year Golden Eagles coach Ayana McWillians said.
Jamy de Kock led LCCC with 22 points, going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. Monique Marcetic-Vaotangi added 13 points, and also was 6-of-6 from the charity stripe. Shannon Niles chipped in with 10 points.
The Eagles play at North Platte (Nebraska) Community College at 1:30 p.m. today.
LCCC men 73 McCook 61
CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team improved to 6-3 with a 73-61 victory Friday at McCook (Nebraska) Community College.
“Our defense was really solid the whole night,” LCCC coach DeWayne Saulsberry said. “(McCook) made a little run, but they still only ended up with 61 points.”
Brandon Tchouya paced LCCC with 21 points, while Tristan Starks added 15 points. All of Starks’ points came in the second half.
The Golden Eagles play at North Platte (Nebraska) Community College at 3 p.m. today.