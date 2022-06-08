CHEYENNE – As much as Stefan Tonita would like to treat the College National Finals Rodeo like any other event, he knows it’s not.
“It’s a big stage compared to the rest of college rodeo,” the Laramie County Community College bull rider said. “They pack that building for the (nightly performances), they play the music loud and really get the crowd into it.
“There’s a lot to take in. It’s the biggest stage there is at the college level.”
How the athletes fare at the CNFR – which starts Sunday at the Wyoming Center in Casper – largely comes down to executing the way they would at any other rodeo, Tonita said.
“Even though it’s such a big stage, you still have to ride, no different than you do in the practice pen,” the Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, product said. “You still have to ride the bull jump for jump and try to get the best score you can. Doing well there means compartmentalizing the chute, the ride and everything else.”
The 19-year-old sophomore knows what he’s talking about. That’s because he placed fifth at last year’s CNFR. Tonita made it back to the finals by virtue of an 81-point ride that won the third go-round. He was thrown from his bull in the finals after 4.63 seconds, and also didn’t make the whistle in the first or second rounds.
Tonita will get a chance to improve upon that finish starting with the Bulls, Broncs and Breakaway event that opens the CNFR on Sunday afternoon. He will make his second attempt during slack Tuesday morning, and leave the chutes in the third round during Tuesday night’s main performance.
Tonita earned his second CNFR berth by finishing as runner-up in the Central Rocky Mountain Region’s season standings. He was the top-ranked bull rider entering the CRMR season finale, hosted by the University of Wyoming.
However, Sheridan’s Coby Johnson claimed the CRMR bull riding title by winning UW’s Laramie River Rendezvous. Johnson was 12th in the standings heading into the final rodeo of the fall portion of the schedule Oct. 10, 2021, but placed in six consecutive events to catapult up the standings.
It’s the second time Tonita had the CRMR lead entering the final rodeo of the season, only to be leapfrogged on the final day.
“I’m happy with where I ended up finishing,” Tonita said. “I would have liked to end up on top, but that’s not how it unraveled. Making it back to the CNFR was one of my goals, and I did that.
“I’m feeling pretty confident going into the finals this year because of my experience.”
Tonita rode a fast start to his first CNFR appearance, winning the first two college rodeos he entered. He started this season strong, taking fourth at LCCC’s Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo before finishing second at Chadron (Nebraska) State College. Tonita ended up placing in five of 10 rodeos this season.
His only win came at Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington. He was the only bull rider to cover two draws that weekend, which moved him from fourth in the CRMR standings – one spot out of a CNFR bid – and into second. Tonita backed that with a fifth-place effort at Colorado State, which moved him to No. 1 in the CRMR.
“(Tonita) was more consistent this year than last year, but things just didn’t break his way at the end,” LCCC coach Seth Glause said. “He had a really good riding percentage, placed at a lot of rodeos and won one.
“That’s everything you’d expect from a second-year student. He was on our points team all year and gave us an opportunity to place as highly as we did in the region.”
The Golden Eagles placed third in the 12-team CRMR race.
Tonita – who is studying business management – intends to return to Canada after the CNFR and make a push at reaching the Canadian circuit’s finals. He could return to LCCC this fall and start working on his bachelor’s degree. He is undecided on his future in college rodeo, but thankful to have been able to pull on the Eagles’ navy and yellow vest.
“I’ve gotten better here because of the opportunity to practice regularly and learn from (Glause),” Tonita said of his coach, who was a four-time NFR qualifier and finished as high as third in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s world standings. “Having Seth here has let me get feedback right away and not be left wondering what I have to work on. He’s here to help you along because he really understands the mechanics of bull riding.
“He knows what it takes to get to the highest level of this sport, and he’s really good at motivating you. I feel so lucky to have had him as a coach and role model.”