CHEYENNE – Lauren Amerena scored a late first-half goal that gave the Laramie County Community College women’s soccer team a 1-0 victory over Western Wyoming Community College in the Region IX finals Saturday afternoon.
With the win, No. 6-ranked LCCC (13-1) punched its ticket to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division I tournament. The tournament will be held in Evans, Georgia, starting June 3.
Andi Hunsicker made her first career start and didn't allow any goals.
Western Wyoming’s statistics were unavailable.
LCCC 1, WESTERN WYOMING 0
Halftime: 1-0
Goals: LCCC, Amarena (Olsen), 39.
Shots: LCCC 24. Shots on goal: LCCC 7, WW 6. Saves: LCCC 6 (Hunsicker).
Corner kicks: LCCC 5. Fouls: LCCC 8.