Laramie County Community College LCCC logo gold

CHEYENNE — The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team was outscored 20-8 in the third quarter in a 73-59 road loss to Casper College on Saturday.

Halle Hester led the Eagles with 14 points and three assists and Sam Hester finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Jamy de Kock added 12 points.

LCCC (13-10 overall, 4-4 Region IX play) hosts Central Wyoming at 11 a.m. Monday.

CASPER 73, LCCC 59

Laramie County……….. 16 14 8 21 — 59

Casper College………… 17 12 20 24 — 73

Laramie County: de Kock 12, VanTassell 2, H. Hester 14, Balcells 2, S. Hester 13, Bleda 1, Omer-Jones 3, Kuzmanovic 2, Marcetic-Vaotangi 7, Gutierrez 3.

Casper: Robertson 10, Vaz 15, Frau 7, Palomo 10, Gonzalez 3, Schuler 6, Ego 11, Morales Lopez 11.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus