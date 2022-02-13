LCCC falls to Casper on the road Feb 13, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE — The Laramie County Community College women’s basketball team was outscored 20-8 in the third quarter in a 73-59 road loss to Casper College on Saturday.Halle Hester led the Eagles with 14 points and three assists and Sam Hester finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Jamy de Kock added 12 points.LCCC (13-10 overall, 4-4 Region IX play) hosts Central Wyoming at 11 a.m. Monday.CASPER 73, LCCC 59Laramie County……….. 16 14 8 21 — 59Casper College………… 17 12 20 24 — 73Laramie County: de Kock 12, VanTassell 2, H. Hester 14, Balcells 2, S. Hester 13, Bleda 1, Omer-Jones 3, Kuzmanovic 2, Marcetic-Vaotangi 7, Gutierrez 3.Casper: Robertson 10, Vaz 15, Frau 7, Palomo 10, Gonzalez 3, Schuler 6, Ego 11, Morales Lopez 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Hunter Thompson answered Jeff Linder's challenge for Cowboys Former Cowboys LB Chad Muma leads Senior Bowl in tackles Criswell: Cowboys fill voids through transfer portal, development Central's James Brown is rounding into form Cowboys land highest-rated signee on record Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists