Demi Stauffenberg

Demi Stauffenberg

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – Demi Stauffenberg swears her transition to college volleyball hasn’t been seamless.

However, the Laramie County Community College freshman has made it look that way. Stauffenberg leads the Golden Eagles in kills with 253, and is second in digs with 255. The outside hitter’s .180 hitting percentage is second among hitters on LCCC’s roster.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus