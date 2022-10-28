CHEYENNE – Demi Stauffenberg swears her transition to college volleyball hasn’t been seamless.
However, the Laramie County Community College freshman has made it look that way. Stauffenberg leads the Golden Eagles in kills with 253, and is second in digs with 255. The outside hitter’s .180 hitting percentage is second among hitters on LCCC’s roster.
“There are things in college that are a lot different than high school, like blocking and actually having to place balls,” Stauffenberg said. “I’ve adapted and figured things out with the help of my coaches and teammates.
“It was all about listening to the things coach says, getting feedback from teammates, watching film and meeting with coach. Those things have helped me out through the process.”
Stauffenberg and the Eagles (15-10) close out their regular season by hosting Eastern Wyoming College at 6 tonight at Storey Gym.
The former Lander High standout has posted double-figure totals in both kills and digs nine times this season. Proving that she’s more than just a hitter, Stauffenberg has had four other matches where her digs reached double digits, but her kills didn’t.
“She’s one of our best defensive players outside of our libero position,” first-year LCCC coach Zach Shaver said.
Shaver isn’t surprised to hear that Stauffenberg said her transition to college volleyball hasn’t been as easy as she’s made it look.
“Whenever we talk to recruits, I ask our players to tell them the two or three things that are most different at the college level,” Shaver said. “They say the serves are tougher, the attackers are bigger, the pace of the game is faster, and the block is bigger.
“She’s had to get used to the block being tougher than she’s seen and teams targeting her. But she’s mentally tough enough that she’s dealt with those things and still be successful.”
Stauffenberg has become a go-to hitter for sophomore setter Brooke Parker.
“I can count on her to put the ball away in a tricky situation,” Parker said. “She’s really good at taking a set – no matter if it’s perfect, OK or bad – and putting the ball away.”
The 5-foot-11 Stauffenberg was a four-time All-Class 3A selection on the volleyball court, helping Lander place third at the state tournament her senior season. She finished her prep career with 1,698 digs and 1,526 kills. Stauffenberg also was a three-time all-stater on the basketball court, and played soccer for the Tigers during the spring season.
Stauffenberg thought her three-sport career was going to put her behind her college teammates.
“I haven’t played club volleyball since eighth grade,” she said. “I wasn’t playing volleyball year-round or seeing other high-level competition like some of these girls. I was strictly seeing 3A and 4A Wyoming schools.
“That’s a big switch to college, but I’m figuring it out.”
Stauffenberg has resources and sounding boards at her disposal most college volleyball players don’t. Her mother, Tiffany, was the head volleyball coach when Central Wyoming added its volleyball program. Her father, Serol, was Central Wyoming’s women’s basketball coach. Both have been giving her advice that has helped her transition.
“I grew up in the gym watching this very level of volleyball,” Demi said. “I use my mom as a resource to learn from. I understand this process. I wasn’t expecting to come in here and be a star player.
“We have a lot of good players here, and it’s nice to play with people who are at the same level. Because of them, I don’t look at being a freshman as intimidating.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.