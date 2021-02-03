CHEYENNE – Early pressure set the tone for the Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team Tuesday evening.

The No. 22-ranked Cougars created early turnovers and turned them into points as Laramie County Community College couldn’t mount a comeback, falling 87-61.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.

