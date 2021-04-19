CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College rodeo team had three athletes finish second in their respective events at Casper College’s Ropin’ & Riggin’ Days on Sunday.
Freshman Stefan Tonita placed second in bull riding with a one-ride score of 70 points. Casper’s Quinten Taylor covered both bulls for an aggregate total of 152.
Tonita’s runner-up effort moved him into the season lead in the Central Rocky Mountain Region standings with 535 points. He leapfrogged Sheridan College’s Coby Johnson (495.5) for the lead.
Junior saddle bronc rider Ian McGivney placed second with 150 points on two rides. His 79 in the first go-round was the highest scored ride of the rodeo.
Classmate Garrett Long placed third in saddle bronc with 120 points. He scored just 50 in the first go to qualify for the finals, and then notched the third-best score of the finals to move into third.
Sophomore Hayden Madsen placed second in barrel racing at 30.02 seconds on two runs. She had the fastest time of the short-go (15.04). Colorado State’s Lake Mehalic won the aggregate title by just three-hundredths of a second (29.99).
Riley Reiss added a fourth-place effort in steer wrestling at 10.4 seconds on two runs.
LCCC returns to action Friday at the Laramie River Rendezvous hosted by the University of Wyoming.