CHEYENNE – Fernando Perez didn’t know if his efforts as Laramie County Community College’s interim men’s soccer coach would result in him getting the job full-time.
Regardless of who got the job, though, he wanted the program he once suited up for himself to be set up for sustained success. Perez ended up laying the groundwork for himself, as the school announced Thursday morning that it had removed the interim tag from his title.
“This really means a lot to me,” Perez said. “Going from being a student-athlete going through the program to being an assistant coach, and then the interim coach, being announced as the head coach is an awesome feeling.”
The Golden Eagles posted a 7-7-2 record during Perez’s season as the interim coach. That included a 5-2-1 mark in Region IX play. They also advanced to the Region IX championship game, and had six players earn some form of all-region recognition.
“Coach Perez had an outstanding season this year, and showed great leadership with our players, both on and off the pitch,” LCCC athletics director Mark Puev said in a news release. “We are excited to welcome him as the new head coach for the men’s soccer program and look forward to seeing where he can take our program.”
Perez played for LCCC during the 2012 and 2013 seasons before wrapping up his career at NCAA Division II Montana State-Billings. He was named to the Yellow Jackets all-decade team, and later served as an assistant coach there.
Perez returned to Cheyenne and spent two seasons as an assistant for his former coach, Vince Gibson. They guided the Eagles to a pair of National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament berths. Gibson moved into an administrative role within LCCC’s athletics department a year ago, and the school opted to hire Perez on an interim basis until a permanent successor could be found.
“I want to continue the culture that’s been built here,” Perez said. “That’s one of the biggest things since I came here as a student-athlete. If you want to come here and compete and be successful – not just on the soccer side, but in the classroom and in life – you have to hold yourself to a high standard.”
Perez described his first season as a head coach as a learning experience.
“You’re at the helm of everything, and you have to do all the paperwork, keep track of the number of scholarships, understand your budget and plan trips,” he said. “As an assistant, you have your set responsibilities, and then you wait to do other things you’re asked to do. As the head coach, you do everything from A-Z.
“It was difficult being an interim coach, but I understood I had a job to do well. I had to represent the program well, and continue running it at a high standard.”
When it came to recruiting, Perez continued to canvas Colorado and evaluate film of international players. He pitched players on the benefits of LCCC as a whole, and not just the coach.
“I sold what LCCC had to offer as an institution and the program itself,” he said. “I told them whoever took it over was going to be a good coach and a good fit for this program.”
