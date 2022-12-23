wte-20221222-spts-FernandoPerez.JPG

Laramie County Community College announced Thursday that it removed the interim tag from men’s soccer coach Fernando Perez’s title. The former Golden Eagle guided the team to a 7-7-2 record and runner-up finish at the Region IX tournament this season. Michael Smith/LCCC

CHEYENNE – Fernando Perez didn’t know if his efforts as Laramie County Community College’s interim men’s soccer coach would result in him getting the job full-time.

Regardless of who got the job, though, he wanted the program he once suited up for himself to be set up for sustained success. Perez ended up laying the groundwork for himself, as the school announced Thursday morning that it had removed the interim tag from his title.


