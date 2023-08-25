CHEYENNE — Women’s soccer will be front and center when Laramie County Community College honors its latest batch of athletics hall of famers starting today.
The 2005 team will be inducted collectively, while that squad’s goalkeeper, Jessica Salvi, will be recognized individually. Emi Yamamoto (2009-10) and Jemma House (2015-16) also will be honored.
The women’s soccer honorees will be joined by men’s basketball player DeShon Portley (2012-14), men’s golfer Jamie Freel (1990-92) and athletics director Joe Vonseggern (2002-06).
Here is a closer look at each inductee.
2005 women’s soccer
This was only the third women’s soccer team the school fielded, but it was the first to qualify for the National Junior College Athletics Association tournament. The Golden Eagles finished the season 13-5-2 overall and captured third at the NJCAA tourney.
Casper product Abby Jenkins was named a first team All-American by the NJCAA and a second team All-American by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America. She netted 25 goals on the season, which stood as the school record until 2016. Goalkeeper Jessica Salvi of Jackson was an honorable mention NJCAA All-American.
Jenkins, Salvi, Kaylee Neal, Brianna Gardner, Lauren Mackey, Mallory Baxter and Lydia Rush were all voted to the All-Region IX first team.
Jessica Salvi
The honorable mention All-American finished with 201 career saves, which are second-most in school history. She has the single-season record of 148, which she recorded in 2005.
Salvi only allowed 30 goals across 30 matches. She went on to play for Texas-El Paso, where she helped the Miners win 13 games as a senior. Salvi spent the 2008 season playing professionally for the Seattle Sounders of the United Soccer League’s W-League.
Emi Yamamoto
The former Japanese women’s national team member still ranks second in LCCC history in career assists with 30. She dished out 23 of those in 2010 to earn first team All-American honors from the NSCAA and second team accolades from the NJCAA.
Yamamoto also scored 30 career goals, and was the Eagles’ top goal-scorer in the 2009 and 2010 seasons.
Yamamoto has played more than 200 professional matches, and is retiring after this season at age 40.
Jemma House
The Australian is the Eagles career goals leader with 47. That included 32 during the 2016 campaign that saw her earn first team All-American honors from both the NJCAA and NCSAA. House was a second team NCSAA All-American and a third team NJCAA All-American as a freshman in 2015.
She also was an academic All-American in 2015.
House spent one season at the University of Wyoming before wrapping up her college career at NCAA Division II Nova Southeastern in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
DeShon Portley
The guard from Texas is the third-leading scorer in LCCC history after netting 1,221 points from 2012-14. He is fifth in assists (246) and steals (131).
Portley wrapped up his career at NCAA Division II Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Oklahoma. He spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at LCCC, but recently moved on to State Fair Community College.
Jamie Freel
Won the Region IX men’s golf title wire-to-wire as a freshman in 1991. The Canadian helped LCCC win consecutive national championships. Freel is the only back-to-back first team All-American in school history.
Joe Vonseggern
Vonseggern took on the role of athletics director when the school brought back what it called “roundball sports” in 2002. At the time, he served as the school’s director of admissions and was in charge of the registrar’s office.
He pitched bringing back athletics as a rally point for the community after seeing interest from local students flagging. LCCC resurrected its athletics program with volleyball, women’s and men’s soccer and men’s basketball.
