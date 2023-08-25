CHEYENNE — Women’s soccer will be front and center when Laramie County Community College honors its latest batch of athletics hall of famers starting today.

The 2005 team will be inducted collectively, while that squad’s goalkeeper, Jessica Salvi, will be recognized individually. Emi Yamamoto (2009-10) and Jemma House (2015-16) also will be honored.


