CHEYENNE – A 29th minute goal from Laramie County Community College sophomore Ellie MacKendrick was the only score it needed to beat Kansas City Kansas Community College on Friday afternoon.
The Golden Eagles (14-1) bested KCKCC 3-0 in their first game of pool play at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I tournament in Evans, Georgia.
MacKendrick’s goal came on a strike from near 30 yards out, sending it over the head of goalie Suzie Lopez and finding the top left corner of the net. It was only MacKendrick’s third goal of the season.
“All she hits is bangers,” first-year LCCC coach Nate Ulness said. “It’s always nice to spread the love around, teams can look at our roster and see who the main goal scorers are but they need to respect everyone, when the moment comes they’ll find a way to get a goal.”
The contest started with both teams struggling to find momentum and trading possessions while only one shot took place in the first 15 minutes of action. KCKCC forward Madison Broeker had a decent look in the 16th minute, but was rattled by sophomore Taylor Meyrick, which altered her shot that was sent to the left of the frame.
The 10th-seeded Blue Devils built a little bit more momentum with their attack, notching back-to-back corner kicks before a Katharina Oelschlager shot just cleared the top post in the 29th for one of the only two shots the Blue Devils had in the first half.
Less than a minute later was when sixth-seeded LCCC took the lead for good.
“Once that goal came. you saw the shoulders kinda un-clinch a little bit,” Ulness said. “And they felt like they could just breathe and play some soccer.”
Meyrick almost doubled up the score with 12 seconds remaining in the first half when she sent a shot that went just above the top post, but the Eagles still carried their 1-0 advantage into the break.
KCKCC created a couple of good looks for itself to start the second half. Broeker found Corrine Hughes who had a shot miss to the right of the frame and Broeker had her own look miss in the 54th.
Following those opportunities, the Blue Devils seemed to be on their heels.
In the 60th, LCCC sophomore Erika Scivally found freshman Jenaya Brown, where Brown sliced through the a few defenders and buried the shot for a 2-0 advantage.
Sophomore Beyonce Robinson added another goal in the 74th, beating a defender 1-on-1 and finding the back of the net from the left side of the box to seal the contest.
Things were working well on both sides of the field for LCCC, as they have been for most of the season. It currently has a 43-goal differential, only allowing five goals, which didn’t change Friday.
“Everyone worked hard,” Ulness said. “They didn’t quit, they played through things, played hard and for each other, and that was the most fun thing to see.”
LCCC 3, KCKCC 0
Halftime: 1-0
Goals: LCCC, MacKendrick (Meyrick), 29. LCCC, Brown (Scivally), 60. LCCC, Robinson (unassisted), 74.
Shots: KCKCC 10, LCCC 16. Shots on goal: KCKCC 3, LCCC 8. Saves: KCKCC 5 (Lopez); LCCC 3 (Pickerd).
Corner kicks: KCKCC 6, LCCC 4. Fouls: KCKCC 5, LCCC 4. Offsides: KCKCC 3, LCCC 1.