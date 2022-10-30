LCCC men advance to Region IX final in shootout Oct 30, 2022 19 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – It took 19 penalty kickers for the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team to advance to the Region IX championship.The Golden Eagles topped Casper College 2-1 (17-16 shootout) on Saturday afternoon in Casper.“We have good energy,” interim coach Fernando Perez said in a news release. “We had our anxiety and some nerves, but I trusted the guys who were out there and our keeper to get the job done.”Casper took a 1-0 lead in the 46th, but LCCC pulled level on a goal from sophomore Edgar Martinez in the 58th.The Region IX championship match will be played Nov. 5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Laramie County Community College Soccer Team Sport Football Casper Otero Junior College Shootout Golden Eagle Lead Nerves Penalty Kicker Region Ix Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Central senior John Deti's first touchdown had added significance Wrook Brown shows flashes in first career start against Lobos Cowboys carrying momentum into road matchup with Hawaii Aaron Gallant looks to help restore winning culture with Cheyenne hockey Boise State maintains No. 1 ranking in Mountain West