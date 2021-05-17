CHEYENNE – Jared Ramos came off the bench and scored a pair of goals to help the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over visiting Northeastern Junior College in the opening round of the Region IX tournament Sunday in Cheyenne.
Ramos netted his first goal off an assist from Carlos Vargas in the 34th minute. He scored his second goal just a minute later with help from Ethan Mathis.
NJC and LCCC closed their regular seasons with a 0-0 draw Wednesday night.
“It was good to get all of our players back,” Golden Eagles coach Vince Gibson said. “They played well after being pretty lackadaisical and not having much attack against them Wednesday. Our effort was much better (Sunday).”
No. 20-anked LCCC put nine of its 20 shots on goal. Eagles goalkeeper Declan Domyan posted six saves.
LCCC (6-2-2) faces Trinidad State Junior College in the Region IX semis at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Casper.
LCCC 2, NORTHEASTERN 0
Halftime: 2-0.
Goals: LCCC, Ramos (Vargas), 34. LCCC, Ramos (Mathis), 35.
Shots: NJC 9, LCCC 20. Shots on goal: NJC 7, LCCC 9. Saves: NJC 7 (Warnod 6, Team 1); LCCC 6 (Domyan).
Corner kicks: NJC 1, LCCC 5. Offsides: NJC 0, LCCC 3. Fouls: NJC 21, LCCC 14. Yellow cards: NJC 3 (Ramos, 38. Golzari, 38. Viebrantz-Zavatini, 76); LCCC 4 (Vazquez, 3. Barajas, 42. Naite, 68. Van Holland, 82).