CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team only had a two-goal lead to show for all the shots it unleashed during the first half of Monday afternoon’s matchup with Central Wyoming College.
The No. 16-ranked Golden Eagles made some simple adjustments at halftime which helped them open the flood gates for a 6-0 victory at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
“We have a lot of sophomores returning, and we beat these guys by a lot the last time we played them,” LCCC coach Vince Gibson said. “I think a lot of our sophomores thought we were going to come out here and just roll to another win. I tried to tell them how good their keeper was and that we couldn’t just shoot. We had to really finish shots.
“In the first half, our passes were bad, our positioning was bad and our runs were bad. We changed that in the second half.”
LCCC (3-1-1) had 31 on the afternoon, with 20 of those coming in the first half. Twelve of its 23 shots on goal also came during the opening 45 minutes of play. The Eagles also took 12 corner kicks.
“We knew goals were going to come, but we were forcing things, rushing and playing super direct,” sophomore midfielder Omar Castruita said. “When the goals weren’t coming, we started getting frustrated and our shots weren’t that good. We had to just let things come to us.”
Castruita scored one goal and assisted on four others. The first of those assists came in the 26th minute when he played a through-ball to Bryan Vazquez who easily put a shot past Rustlers goalkeeper Daniel Morales.
The Eagles hit the left up right twice late in the first half. Jonathan Jimenez-Flores converted a penalty kick in the 36th minute for a 2-0 lead.
Castruita assisted Manny Tapia on goals in the 50th and 56th minutes.
“We had to keep things more simple than we were,” Tapia said. “When we came in for the halftime break, coach told us we were playing good as a team, but we had to stop making it so complicated. When we simplified things and slowed down, we started playing better together and got more goals.
“We had no more than three touches at most, and we didn’t make too many fancy decisions.”
Castruita scored on a left-footed rip in the 67th minute with an assist from Abe Lopez for a 5-0 advantage. Tanner Smith rounded out the scoring by chipping a right-footed shot over Morales off an assist from Castruita in the 71st.
The Eagles play at Otero Junior College at 6 p.m. Friday in La Junta, Colorado.
LCCC 6, CENTRAL WYO. 0
Halftime: 2-0.
Goals: LCCC, Vazquez (Castruita), 26. LCCC, Jimenez-Flores (penalty kick), 36. LCCC, Tapia (Castruita), 50. LCCC, Tapia (Castruita), 56. LCCC, Castruita (Lopez), 67. LCCC, Smith (Castruita), 71.
Shots: CWC 3, LCCC 31. Shots on goal: CWC 2, LCCC 23. Saves: CWC 17 (Morales); LCCC 2 (Fiero).
Corner kicks: CWC 2, LCCC 12. Offsides: CWC 2, LCCC 3. Fouls: CWC 10, LCCC 8.