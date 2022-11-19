Tristan Starks

Tristan Starks

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – Four players scored in double digits to help the Laramie County Community College men's basketball team to a 92-70 victory over Impact Academy on Saturday in Casper.

Tristan Starks paced the Golden Eagles with 16 points and five steals, while Brandon Tchouya added 14 points. Xavier McCord netted 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.


