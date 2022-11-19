LCCC men down Impact Academy Nov 19, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tristan Starks Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Four players scored in double digits to help the Laramie County Community College men's basketball team to a 92-70 victory over Impact Academy on Saturday in Casper.Tristan Starks paced the Golden Eagles with 16 points and five steals, while Brandon Tchouya added 14 points. Xavier McCord netted 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.Ben Hageman scored 10 points for LCCC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Assist Rebound Sport Basketball Xavier Mccord Impact Academy Men Tristan Starks Laramie County Community College Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys hold off Colorado State 14-13, improve to 5-1 in Mountain West Cowboys shift focus to Boise State with MW title hopes still alive Dalton Schaefer overcame injuries to shine in state title game From recess superstar to Border War hero, Jayden Clemons embraces his role Sheridan comes alive in second half to beat East in 4A title game Local Briefs Business briefs for 11-19-22 UW appoints first full-time vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion South High School Art Club will host 2022 Turkey Stampede Grants awarded to support social and emotional learning in Wyoming Wyoming Agriculture in The Classroom receives $150,000 grant Lummis, colleagues introduce highway permitting reform bill Cheyenne high school speech and debate teams win awards Christmas tree permits available for BLM Wyoming public lands Online permits available for Christmas tree cutting in national forests Cheyenne Animal Control changes hours of operation Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated Nov 15, 2022