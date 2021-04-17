CHEYENNE – Two Laramie County Community College men’s basketball players and its coach were honored by the Region IX North Sub-Region’s coaches this week.
Sophomore guards Erik Oliver and Ghared Boyce were voted to the all-region team. Oliver, a 6-foot-1 guard, was named to the all-league first team after averaging 20.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists while starting all 23 games for the Golden Eagles (11-12).
Boyce, a 6-1 guard, was named to the all-region second team. He averaged 19.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 20 games.
Coach DeWayne Saulsberry was voted the league’s coach of the year after guiding LCCC to wins in eight of its final 11 contests.