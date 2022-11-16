Tristan Starks

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – Tristan Starks paced the Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team during a 77-66 loss to Air Force Academy Prep on Tuesday night at Colorado Springs, Colorado.


Xavier McCord added 13 while Jordan Reed added 12.

