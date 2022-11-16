LCCC men fall at Air Force Prep Nov 16, 2022 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tristan Starks Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Tristan Starks paced the Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team during a 77-66 loss to Air Force Academy Prep on Tuesday night at Colorado Springs, Colorado.Xavier McCord added 13 while Jordan Reed added 12. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Laramie County Community College Tristan Starks Basketball Team Prep Air Force Colorado Springs Xavier Mccord Air Force Academy Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys hold off Colorado State 14-13, improve to 5-1 in Mountain West Sheridan comes alive in second half to beat East in 4A title game Cowboys shift focus to Boise State with MW title hopes still alive JOHNKE COLUMN: This season may be Jim Gardner's best coaching job yet Cody, Star Valley set to meet in 3A state title