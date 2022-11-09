LCCC men fight off Western Nebraska in OT Nov 9, 2022 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tristan Starks Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Western Nebraska rallied to force overtime, but Laramie County Community College controlled the extra session to leave Scottsbluff, Nebraska, with an 85-79 overtime victory Tuesday night.The Golden Eagles held a 68-61 lead heading into the final two minutes of regulation before WNCC forced overtime tied 70-70. LCCC outscored the Cougars 15-9 in overtime.Tristan Starks scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Ben Hageman chipped in with 16 points, while Jayden McCray and Jordan Reed both scored 11. Xavier McCord netted 10 points. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Overtime Nebraska Sport Laramie County Community College Ben Hageman Point Scottsbluff Tristan Starks Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Burns captures first state title in 30 years Wyoming natives Hunter Thompson, Nathanial Talich represent home state with pride PREP FOOTBALL: Coon, Sheridan run past Central into 4A title game MW preseason player of the year Graham Ike to miss 'extended period of time' East fights off Natrona to reach 4A title game