Tristan Starks

Tristan Starks

 Matthew Idler/Courtesy of LCCC

CHEYENNE – Western Nebraska rallied to force overtime, but Laramie County Community College controlled the extra session to leave Scottsbluff, Nebraska, with an 85-79 overtime victory Tuesday night.

The Golden Eagles held a 68-61 lead heading into the final two minutes of regulation before WNCC forced overtime tied 70-70. LCCC outscored the Cougars 15-9 in overtime.

