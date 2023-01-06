Xavier McCord

LCCC sophomore guard Xavier McCord (2) looks for a pass around Otero sophomore point guard Kyrie Thomas (1) during a basketball game at Storey Gym in Cheyenne on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE—After close to a three-and-a-half week break, the Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team returns to action tonight.

While not a perfect start to the 2023 campaign, the Golden Eagles have found themselves in prime position and look to build on some of the successes they had in the first half of its season.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus